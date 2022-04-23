Is my child too small for surgery?

The advancement in medical science has made surgical intervention treatment of choice for many diseases. However, whenever surgery is advised, it is quite stressful for patient and family members. The situation is compounded, if the recommendation is for a child in the family. In these situations, one of the common worries of the parent is about how he will tolerate the surgery. They are also worried about pain and preoperative advice of fasting adds one more layer of dilemma. So the idea waiting and let him become older comes as a spontaneous thought. However, the waiting can be harmful in few situations and this article describes, how, we Pediatric surgeons have made the surgery safer, easier with minimal complications in a small child.

The surgery in children can be Emergency surgery, semi -emergency surgery or routine surgery. The emergency surgery for diseases like perforation, appendicitis, abscess, etc are essential and parents do accept it , as they are progressively watching the deterioration and suffering of child. However, even in these situations, someone who do not understand modern medicine can advise for waiting with disastrous consequences. For example, appendicitis in a child operated before development of complication like abscess, perforations leads to discharge within 2-3 days of hospital stay with no long term sequala. Same child, if operated after development of complications will need prolong stay, prolong antibiotics and lifelong chances of adhesive obstruction because of intraabdominal abscess induced adhesions.

On the other hand, for semi emergency surgery for indications like tumour, acceptance is there as parents have understood the disease, have been counselled about disease and understand that it is essential for the child. Role of social media, search engines like google are quite handy in these situations.

The confusion for parents is maximal for routine surgery in a child who may have minimal or no symptoms. As more and more of pediatric surgical and urological problems are being diagnosed in antenatal scans, the indications of surgery in an asymptomatic child is progressively increasing. For example, a child with hernia may have intermittent swelling in inguinal area and he may not have any symptoms in interim period. Similarly, an antenatal diagnosed pelviureteric junction obstruction will be an asymptomatic child in which surgery would have been advised based on reports.For these situation, parents must understand that Pediatric surgeons have recommended the surgeries after lots of deliberations and appropriate age for surgery have been made based upon many scientific studies. For example, no one knows when the child with intermittent inguinal hernia can have obstruction, requiring emergency surgery. The obstruction can happen next day, a week later or even a year later and there is no way we can predict its timing. But, if obstruction had happened, the simple hernia surgery becomes difficult one with increased chances of recurrence and bigger scar. Similarly, for pelviureteric junction obstruction in three months old asymptomatic child, Pediatric surgeons recommend early surgery because if we relieve obstruction early, chances of renal recovery increases. If pelviureteric junction obstruction is not relieved, the kidney may become non functional by 10-15 year, and if we do early surgery, the same kidney may behave like the other normal kidney. If surgery is delayed, the kidney may only function for 30-40 years, even appropriate surgery has been done.

Most of the Pediatric surgical guidelines have been made with the idea of letting the child grow and do intervention in an older child, unless waiting can be harmful n short and long term. Ideal age of few of the common Pediatric surgical procedures have been given in the table.

A word of caution regarding these guidelines must be understood by the parents and that it the age of surgery also depends upon avaibility of adequate resources and infrastructure. Definitely, neonates and infants need more care, and if the facilities are not available, the risk increases. For example, if Pediatric surgeons and Pediatric anaesthetists are available, ideal age of hypospadias surgery is between 9-11 moths of age. However, if we are working in periphery with limited resources, waiting till 3-4 years of age is also a viable option.

To conclude, it is important to get surgical intervention done in children at appropriate time to prevent complications. Otherwise, long term irreversible sequel of delayed surgery had to be dealt by the child.