Is finding the right life partner a myth in the 21st century?

When Yash Agarwal winds up a high octane week choc-a-bloc with client meetings across the globe and managing his legal chambers, he usually looks forward to his Friday evenings. When he can settle back with a glass of wine in his sea-facing Mumbai apartment and get on a relaxed video call with his family. And that's when he is asked that question almost every week. When does he plan to get married?

Yash usually laughs it off, but he has no answer to that well-intentioned query. He's got it all - multiple degrees from some of the best schools in the world, an apartment that would raise envy in Mumbai circles, a love for travel that takes him on exotic holidays and - he loves to cook! All of which makes Yash a 'great catch' in his family's eyes, but he doesn’t intend to marry in a hurry and repent at leisure. At 33, Yash has met his fair share of possible partners, but hasn’t been able to strike a rapport with anyone. And now, Yash finds himself in a unique situation of being single, highly eligible and yet, alone.

The 21st century conundrum

Interestingly, Yash isn't alone in his quest for the right life partner. Studies indicate that more and more millennials are inclined to marrying a little later in life, preferring to build careers and savour life's experiences before tying the knot with the right person. But herein lies the catch. Unlike previous generations of Indians, who relied on extended family to find them the right match, many millennials find themselves in the curious position of having it all, but unable to settle for the less than perfect match that a limited family and social circle might yield. Men and women who have come of age in the 21st century have had the privilege of an education that honed their skills, pursued their careers with passion and are now poised on the rung of life that society terms 'success'. With that, comes the realisation that while a partner is what they seek to share life's ups and downs, an imperfect partner is not someone they are willing to settle down for an entire lifetime!

Ask 29-year-old Gitika Kumar, who has been handling her family's export business for seven years. She is well-travelled, an extrovert who's the life of every party and well on her way to expanding the business in other overseas markets. She doesn't believe in arranged marriages but wants to meet someone who believes that love, friendship, companionship and trust form the foundation of a good marriage. She knows such a person is out there, she is just yet to meet him!

Then there are those on the other side of the 40s, who have sampled matrimony but are single again after being disillusioned in love once. For them, the tag of 'achiever' and 'established' has already been tucked under the belt, but life still offers an array of experiences to be savoured. A life partner, who can be a mellow companion in the mature years as well as match their intellectual and emotional wavelength is what they seek. A soul mate however is not easily found, even for those who have the wisdom of years on their side.

Is companionship overrated?

“Not by a long margin”, asserts Anuradha Gupta, Founder CEO of Vows for Eternity, an uber-premium, New York based matrimonial search firm. "Studies show that a long-time companion is good for emotional and physical health, and that several millennials still prefer the bond of matrimony to seal their relationship," she points out. The 21st century offers a plethora of dating and match matching options in addition to the conventional Indian way of finding partners for eligible people like Yash, but an increasing number are still looking for the right person who may not be reached through traditional avenues.

Can one have the best of both worlds?

Given the ease of the digital age, can Yash and Gitika hope to cast the net wider? Is it utopian for super busy, successful people to hope for a service that can introduce them to people who match their temperaments and preferences and to take time to explore the possible deepening of a bond? The world has shrunk digitally, so that the chances of you meeting the right person who might just be on the other side of the planet currently are indeed high! This is exactly what Vows for Eternity brings to the table. Marrying the conventional with the modern, Vows for Eternity’s expert team considers your preferences, backgrounds and qualifications in the utmost confidence and then pares down the list of probable partners from within their exclusive database that you can then connect with for exploring the compatibility.

For keeps!

Finding the right combination of discretion and a wider choice of potential partners can be the tricky part. Which is why, when Anuradha launched Vows for Eternity, the main elements she focused on were confidentiality and personalisation for those who were looking for a long-lasting, committed relationship.

The platform is a pan-continent, bespoke one, with a majority of their members in India, the US and the UK. Global Indians who meet the eligibility criteria are paired with other compatible individuals on the basis of mindsets, values and personalities. Interestingly, Vows for Eternity takes the matrimonial search beyond the impersonal – going to great lengths to know the members personally and understand their views and lifestyle and help them connect with someone who can be a partner in the true sense.

Most of Vows for Eternity's members are well-educated, progressive, well-travelled global citizens in the 24-48 age group. These are discerning adults, many of whom are either self-made individuals, successful professionals, celebrities or industrialists. Without exception, they do not approach Vows for Eternity for short term liaisons, but are very serious about marriage and want to share their life with someone they truly connect with.

No quick fixes

Given the nature of what members seek — a compatible partner who will become a confidante and soulmate — Vows for Eternity does not promise quick fixes but helps curate possible partners for them after a thorough understanding of preferences, qualifications and backgrounds. Once members are introduced, they can take the conversation offline and figure out whether the relationship is for keeps. This time honoured tradition is finely blended with the modern concept of allowing the couple time to assess the depth of their feelings and possible commitment.

Matches are made in heaven, but sometimes, discovering a life partner through an exclusive service like Vows for Eternity can get you your slice of paradise right here on earth!

