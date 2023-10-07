iPhone 13,14 and 15 Price and offers on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

October 07, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival date has been announced to grab a huge discount. The sale’s website on Amazon is already active and notifies users that it will shortly begin. The great Indian sale on Amazon probably will begin on October 8th. During the sale, the iPhone 13,14,15 and other smartphones will be greatly discounted. Here will see in detail about Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale:

What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is Amazon’s annual Mega Online Shopping Festival for Indian buyers. Where Amazon offers incredible discounts and deals in the days leading up to Diwali, especially for Indian customers in this Amazon great Indian festival sale offers.

You can take advantage of new lighting discounts for 30 minutes on smartphones, laptops, Amazon fashion, and many other categories that are available on Amazon India. Here will let you know a complete list of offers from Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. You may expect huge discount events from the Amazon Great Indian Festival before Diwali.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Date

The eagerly awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival is scheduled to begin on October 8, 2023, and it will last for a number of days. Here is a list of the best iPhone discounts you can get in 2023 during this amazing Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival iPhone 13 Price

Are you trying to find an iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price? With savings on the iPhone 13 and the fulfilment of your wishes, the Amazon Great Indian sale has arrived. The performance, style, and value of this amazing item are the ideal combination. The iPhone 13 is excellent, from its great camera features to its smooth user interface. And you can get it at a price that will make your wallet happy during the festival. Improve your mobile experience without going over your budget with these excellent Amazon deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival iPhone 14 Price

Are you prepared to advance into the future with the Amazon Great Indian Festival iPhone Offers 14? This sleek, powerful gadget is unique. Imagine a device with a clear, colorful display that makes your images pop, a high speed that makes tasks simple, and a camera that beautifully catches every moment of life. With festival rates, this cutting-edge device becomes more affordable in price. Don’t miss the opportunity to save more during amazon great Indian festival sale offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival iPhone 15 Price

Wonderful news! Find out the pricing of the iPhone 15 in the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023 by exploring the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Be ready for a fantastic deal that will completely change how you use your smartphone. Then, stay tuned for these great discounts!

All iPhone models:

iPhone 13:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Amazon Great Indian Festival iPhone Offers 2023 | Trending Search iPhones

Get Access to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Early

Similar to how Flipkart Plus members may access its Big Billion Days Sale one day earlier, Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of a similar perk. For instance, Prime members will have access to the deal a day early, on October 7, 12:00 AM, if it begins on October 8, 2023. Additionally, Prime subscribers can benefit from extra features like simple returns. This is useful at sales events in case your shipped product has a problem. You do, need to have an Amazon Prime Membership in order to achieve that. Here are the price list of amazon prime membership:

Final Thoughts:

If you are waiting to save more on your purchase, then Amazon’s great Indian festival is the perfect choice. Here you will get amazing discounts, particularly on iPhone 13,14 and 15. Grab this opportunity to buy your dream iPhone model.

FAQ’s:

1. What is the starting price of the iPhone 13 Amazon Great Indian Festival?

The starting price of the iPhone 13 is Rs. 39,999(including bank and exchange offers) in the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

2. When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 start?

Amazon Great Indian festival starts on October 8, 2023.

