IPE – Growing from Strength to Strength

Founded in 1964 in a small facility in the Osmania University, the IPE today has an ultra-modern campus with comfortable and functional academic, sports, extra-curricular and hostel facilities spread over 22 acres in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Karimnagar Highway.

The IPE is flanked by the Shamirpet lake on one side and a reserve forest on the other, making the campus beautiful. It also has the NALSAR (National Law University) in the neighbourhood and the Genome Valley close by.

A unique feature of the IPE is that it comes under the aegis of the ICSSR (Indian Council of Social Sciences Research), MoE and the Government of India. It was started to meet the requirements of public sector enterprises in terms of research, training and consultancy. The Institute started part time MBA (PE) in 1981 to serve officers of the public sector and industry who wanted to upgrade their academic qualifications while working.

IPE has not just met the basic mandate but over the decades transformed into a full-fledged B School with high ranking under the NIRF is a testimony to the culture of change, innovation and performance of the students and faculty. It is among the top 3 in Telangana State, top 13 in South India and has an all India NIRF ranking in the top 125 B Schools.

The institute offers a range of AICTE – approved PGDM Programmes: PGDM – Post Graduate Diploma in Management PGDM – Banking & Financial Services PGDM – International Business PGDM – Marketing Management PGDM – Human Resource Management PGDM – Business Analytics

The total intake into these Programmes annually is 540. At any time of the year, the campus strength will be 1100 students in the two year PG programmes. The IPE has a faculty strength of 56, full time. 95% of them are PhDs and most of them experienced in their fields of specialisation which gives a distinct edge over many of the B Schools.

Programmes, Placements and Alumni Network:

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes at IPE are designed to have an impact on multiple stakeholders with varying expectations at the local, regional, national, and global levels.

Aside from academic, intellectual, and financial benefits, IPE’s PGDM programmes are designed to impact societal, business, and regional eco-system activities too says the Director.

The Institute has more than 12 student clubs and one club for each functional domain such as Marketing, Finance, HR, Operations, etc. In line with the Startup India, Entrepreneurship Development programmes of the Government of India, the students are encouraged to organise an annual entrepreneurial event called Startupedia to nurture their innovative ideas. Every week, there is a guest speaker from the Industry who will deal with various aspects of the corporate world requirements and challenges.

Another interesting feature of the IPE is the diversity in both students and faculty. The students represent different parts of India. The Institute offers excellent scholarships for deserving students from many different backgrounds. There is a separate merit scholarship criteria for students of SC/ST/OBC backgrounds and highly talented students in Sports, Arts, etc. There are also scholarships for students from designated states such as North-eastern States, J&K and Ladakh.

Board of Governors include renowned Policymakers, Industry Leaders, Academicians and Start-up Promoters and BoG is headed by Shri K Madhava Rao, IAS (Retd), Former Chief Secretary and Election Commissioner, Govt of Andhra Pradesh. The stakeholders, recruiters and Alumni are being involved in curriculum development and from admission to teaching. In short at all stages of the academic cycle. This ensures that the students get the best and the industry gets well trained management graduates as per their requirements.

This approach has been showing positive results as indicated by the performance of the students and alumni. The record in placements is another indicator. In the latest batch, 95% of the students have got campus placements. While remaining joined their family businesses. The highest CTC package was Rs 24.75 lakh the average salary was

Rs 7.5 lakhs. Incidentally the entire cost of the programme (tuition fee) is Rs 8 lakhs. Which indicates providing an excellent RoI to the students. More than 100+ recruiters visit the campus every year which includes Top-tier corporate and consulting firms resulting in multiple offers and high CTC’s for students.

The Institute has a strong alumni network which helps in the placements and internships. Started with the first batch of management in 1995, the network is growing from strength to strength.

It is important for students aiming for a successful career to be able to recognize a reliable institution. That’s where IPE makes the difference. It strives to provide management education that is a step above the rest with a quality centric approach.

The Steady Growth & Recognition:

During the past 60 years of its existence, the IPE has trained many senior government officers through short-duration Management Development Programs (MDPs). It has conducted nearly 1300 programmes training around 46000 practicing managers in various fields. In addition the IPE has been undertaking research, training and consultancy projects for the Union Ministries, State Governments and PSUs. The ICSSR has recognised it as a Centre of Excellence. The Institute has CoEs in Corporate Governance, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Centre for Sustainability and Development (CSD), these centres expertise translates into advantage in bagging lucrative and prestigious projects and consultancy from the Government Public sector and the Industry.

One recent example is the IPE being selected among the three Indian Institutions to do a capacity building project for the tourism sector by the European Union (EU). The EU funded project is ongoing now.

Modernisation in New Campus:

IPE Management build a modern campus in 2014 in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Within a few years, the campus has come alive with spacious, modern buildings, high-quality IT facilities and softwares, and well-equipped AC rooms in hostels separately for boys and girls. The well equipped and tranquil academic environment is welcoming to students, research scholars, and faculty. IPE is home to an academic and administrative building, a modern library, an auditorium, a food court, indoor stadium, a variety of sports facilities etc. The Knowledge Centre on campus boasts of 5,000 journals and 40,000 books.

Right from the beginning research, publications and a quality centric approach to teaching have been the pillars on which the Institute has been focussing. It is a matter of pride that the IPE is able to bring out 7 research journals of quarterly and half yearly periodicity now. The faculty are involved in publication of books and articles in Scopus ABDC indexed journals. The faculty are provided incentives for their publications.

The IPE is looking ahead to further improve facilities on campus and add variety of academic programmes such as AI & Machine Learning soon. The final goal is to provide high quality education at affordable fee.

