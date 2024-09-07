Last chance for those looking for a 2BHK flat priced at ₹65 lakhs, all-inclusive, in a gated community with clubhouse facilities, just a 25-minute drive from Gachibowli, adjacent to the Mumbai National Highway in Hyderabad. Our Jubilant Apartment Gated Community, developed by Swagath Housing Corporation and promoted/marketed by Silver Sands Estates and Infra, is located in Hyderabad’s West Zone, Isnapur, 6 km from ORR exit #3, near Patancheru, on the Mumbai National Highway.

The project spans 2.29 acres, comprising 215 flats across two blocks, with sizes ranging from 1026 to 1393 sq.ft. The project offers 2BHK and 3BHK flats, priced at ₹5199 per sq.ft.

The structure is fully developed, and electrical, plumbing, and painting work is currently in progress. Occupancy certificates and possession will be available within the next six months. The construction has HMDA and RERA approvals, and loans have been approved by all national and private banks.

Here are the highlights of the Jubilant Apartment project:

Just a 25-minute drive from key areas like Gachibowli, Financial District, Hitech City, Kondapur, Madhapur, Kokapet, and Narsingi in Hyderabad.

Only 6 km away from ORR Exit No. 3 at Muthangi, next to Patancheru.

Located just 50 meters from the Mumbai National Highway.

The existing four-lane highway is currently being expanded to six lanes, enhancing connectivity and ease of travel.

These features make the project highly accessible and strategically positioned in one of Hyderabad’s most rapidly developing corridors.

Jubilant Apartment is a zero-deviation project with a stilt plus 5-floor structure, offering seven different flat sizes, all designed according to Vastu principles. A separate 300 sq. yd. area within the community has been allocated for a five-floor, 8000 sq. ft. clubhouse. The clubhouse includes a multipurpose hall, gym, yoga center, meditation hall, indoor games like table tennis and carroms, and guest rooms. The community is designed with a 20-foot driveway around it, featuring one grand entry and one exit gate for convenient access.

The Jubilant Apartment project offers comprehensive security with CCTV cameras throughout and 53% open spaces. Its prime location next to the highway ensures round-the-clock availability of transportation options such as autos, buses, and taxis. The surrounding area is well-developed, with numerous companies, commercial establishments, restaurants, and grocery stores, providing residents with convenience and accessibility to essential services.

All lifetime needs are conveniently available within a 5 to 25-minute drive from the Jubilant Apartment project. This includes essential services like groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines, supermarkets, schools, colleges, universities, and major transport stations, all supported by 24-hour transportation. Malls and multiplexes are just a 10 to 15-minute drive away. Within a 15-minute drive, you’ll find Gaudium, Samasthi, and Candidus International Schools. Key establishments like Toshiba, Hindware, Aurobindo Pharmacy, D-Mart Warehouse, and ICRISAT are only 5 to 10 minutes away. The project is also within a 15-minute radius of BHEL, Kollur ORR Exit-2, and Sangareddy, and just 9 km from Patancheru, with ITT on the other side.

Jubilant is an ideal investment for NRIs, especially those from Andhra and Telangana, who seek lifetime accommodation close to IT zones like Gachibowli, Financial District, and Hitech City. With flats starting from ₹64 lakhs (all-inclusive), Jubilant offers a budget-friendly alternative to properties near IT zones, which typically cost between ₹2 crore and ₹15 crore. This allows NRIs to save significantly while enjoying the same modern facilities, comfort, and lifestyle within a 25-minute drive. Jubilant, located just 45 minutes from Hyderabad International Airport via the ORR, provides the perfect balance between convenience and value, making it an excellent option for NRIs looking for a place to stay, live, and invest.

Since the Jubilant gated community is equipped with sophisticated security systems, NRIs can have peace of mind knowing that their property will remain safe and secure even when they are not in India. This added layer of security makes it an even more attractive investment for those looking for a reliable and secure home away from home.

The best time to buy a flat, villa, or home is during the construction phase, ideally 6 months to 1 year before occupancy. This allows you to personally inspect the construction quality, including the structure, materials, and finishes like steel, brick, cement, plumbing, and electrical work. Jubilant stands out by using high-quality premium construction materials, such as red mud brick instead of the typical cement bricks. Although more costly, red brick is environmentally friendly and offers benefits like a cooler environment in summer, warmth in winter, and soundproofing. Other elements like steel, cement, electrical, plumbing, flooring, switches, and pipes are all of high-quality materials with the best brands in the market.

With Jubilant just 6 months away from occupancy, this is the ideal time to buy if you want to customize your interiors, including wall colors, switches, lights, bathroom fittings, kitchen setup, and cupboards. The current price of ₹5199 per sq. ft. is based on last year’s rates, but with the project nearing completion, prices are expected to increase soon.

Hyderabad has positioned itself as one of the best destinations to live in India, offering a unique combination of modern amenities and a high quality of life. Here’s a closer look at why Hyderabad stands out:

1. Availability of Essential Needs

Cost of Living:Hyderabad offers a relatively lower cost of living compared to other major metro cities in India like Mumbai, Delhi, or Bengaluru. Whether it’s housing, food, or daily essentials, the city provides access to everything at reasonable rates, making it an attractive option for people from various economic backgrounds. Moderate Weather: The city enjoys moderate weather throughout the year, which is a significant advantage over other metros that might experience extreme heat, cold, or monsoon seasons. This pleasant climate contributes to a comfortable and enjoyable living environment.

2. Emerging IT and AI Hub

Technological Growth: Hyderabad is rapidly becoming a hub for IT and AI companies, attracting global giants as well as startups. This has led to a surge in job opportunities, making the city a magnet for professionals in the tech industry. Innovation and Employment: The presence of these companies fosters a culture of innovation, providing ample employment opportunities and contributing to the city’s economic growth.

3. World-Class Infrastructure

Highways and Metro Expansion: The city’s infrastructure is continuously improving, with the expansion of highways, the metro system, and the development of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR). These developments have greatly enhanced connectivity within the city and to surrounding areas, making commuting more convenient.

International Connectivity: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport offers excellent international air connectivity, making it easier for residents to travel abroad. This is particularly advantageous for NRIs and expatriates.

4.Healthcare and Education

Super Speciality Hospitals: The city is home to world-class super-speciality hospitals, providing top-notch healthcare services. This is a major draw for residents who prioritize access to quality medical care.

Educational Institutions: Hyderabad boasts a range of international schools and colleges that offer world-class education, making it a preferred location for families with children.

5. Real Estate Demand

Growing Investment Opportunities: The city’s real estate market is booming, driven by the influx of IT professionals, the presence of pharmaceutical companies, and ongoing infrastructure development. This has made Hyderabad a hotspot for property investment, with growing demand for both residential and commercial spaces.

6. Cultural and Historical Richness

Rich Cultural Heritage: Hyderabad’s rich and royal cultural history is another factor that adds to its charm. The city’s historical monuments, traditions, and cuisine offer a unique cultural experience that blends the old with the new.

Green City with Biodiversity: Hyderabad is known for its extensive forest areas, water bodies, and conservation zones, which contribute to its reputation as a green city with rich biodiversity. The presence of these natural elements within and around the city provides residents with a healthier, more serene environment.

Hyderabad, known for its impressive skyline, now ranks as the city with the second-tallest buildings in India, reflecting its rapid urban development and growing prominence. The city’s real estate market is thriving, with demand for homes coming not just from within the Telugu states, but from across the country. This is largely due to the booming IT sector, world-class infrastructure, and the city’s overall appeal as a place to live and work.

Challenges in the Current Market

One of the main challenges for homebuyers today is finding a property within a ₹1 crore budget in a gated community that is within a 25 to 30-minute drive from IT hubs like Hitec City and the Financial District. The market has seen a shift toward ultra-luxurious, large-space apartments in gated communities, with prices ranging from ₹5 crore to ₹15 crore, making it difficult for many buyers to afford such properties.

Swagat Housing Corporation’s Solution

Recognizing this gap in the market, Swagat Housing Corporation has taken a thoughtful approach to cater to buyers who are looking for affordable yet high-quality homes in gated communities. Their projects are meticulously planned to offer lifestyle features that are typically found in more expensive developments, such as clubhouses and other premium amenities, but at a price point that is accessible to a broader range of buyers.

Affordable Luxury

Isnapur is emerging as a prime location in Hyderabad’s West Zone, particularly for those looking to invest near IT hubs. The area is witnessing rapid development, driven by key infrastructure projects like the Outer Ring Road (ORR), IIT Kandi, and the expansion of the six-lane Mumbai highway. These developments make Isnapur an attractive option for both residential and investment purposes.

One of the significant advantages of Isnapur is its strategic position within the larger framework of regional growth. The area’s development is being complemented by progress in neighboring locations, creating a ripple effect that enhances Isnapur’s appeal. This overlapping development ensures that Isnapur benefits from the broader growth dynamics of the region.

Furthermore, Isnapur’s inclusion in the Grand Necklace Industrial Smart Cityplan adds another layer of opportunity for residents and investors. The sanctioned Zahirabad Industrial Development, which spans 3,245 acres with a budget of ₹2,361 crores for infrastructure, is set to bring in 1.74 lakh employment opportunities. This industrial boost is poised to significantly impact the area, making it a hotspot for future growth and investment.

For residents of Jubilant Apartments, these developments translate into potential for substantial appreciation in property values and an increase in demand for housing in the area. The combination of infrastructure growth, industrial expansion, and proximity to IT hubs positions Isnapur as a highly promising location for long-term investment.

For more details contact: +91 9100011914, +91 9154330175

Website: www.silversandsinfra.com

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”

