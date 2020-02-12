Insurance frees you from fear of failure, knowing you can #BounceBackTo success

“Life before death. Strength before weakness. Journey before destination.” That’s the creed of an order of knights in fantasy author Brandon Sanderson’s book series, ‘The Stormlight Archive’. In essence it’s an affirmation that life is fleeting, yet an understanding that living is harder than dying. Life is full of joy when you live to experience it, not when you give up.

The reason life holds so much joy and wonder is because of the surprises every new day. Unfortunately, that also means those surprises can be the unpleasant kind; hardships that cut you down. But there’s no reason setbacks should discourage you. As Rocky Balboa said, “It’s not about how hard you can hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward.”

Think of the girl still studying in secondary school. Because of a learning disability, bad teachers, extremely hard subject matter, or just not paying enough attention, she’s been struggling with her schoolwork. Maybe she’s got exams coming up and she’s worried about failing them. Or she’s paralyzed by the choice of higher education to come after. What if she picks the Science stream and then can’t keep up? What if her friends all leave her behind when they do well, even as she struggles?

It’s enough to give any young student anxiety. How can this girl bear the shame of letting her parents see her fail?

Her father knows better than that though. He sees his daughter struggling with her emotional burdens, and decides to sit her down and tell her a story. A story of his own failures along the way to eventual success. About how he too struggled with his studies in school, and eventually was able to get his act together. How his first few jobs were not what he dreamed of, but he eventually made it to a point in his career where he was happy. How he made backup plans through his life, so that he could bounce back from adversity, support himself, and care for his family the way he wanted to.

Part of the problem here is that, for the most part, Indian parents can be demanding when it comes to excellence. Most of you had one argument or the other with your parent or kid about what to study, what to do for a living, and more. When a parent demands you do better on your exams, it’s not about the marks on a sheet of paper. It’s about being assured that when you do well, you’ll have all kinds of work options available to you. That you’ll be able to take your pick of the offers that most satisfy you, instead of having to settle. That you’ll be able to succeed, and earn a comfortable living for yourself.

The battle is so they can be sure you’re ready to leave the nest. And your parents know you’ll fail at some time in the process. They did too. As long as you learn to get back up and keep going.

Because no matter what precautions you take, it’s impossible to predict what life will throw at you. That’s why, “Hope for the best but plan for the worst,” is a good bit of advice in this case. With HDFC Life’s pick of insurance plans, you can give yourself the safety net you desperately need. That way even if something horrible were to happen to you, at least your family would be cared for, thanks to your foresight.

It’s also important to remember never to make the same mistake twice. Accept your failures, learn from them, and move forward. Talk to your parents, and grow with their shared experiences of bouncing back from adversity.

In the same way, you need to teach your children that one setback is not the end of the world. A single failure will not ruin you, not if you’ve taken precautions. So when you craft a safety net for your family, when you teach your kids about the fleeting nature of failure, and how they need to persevere, they will learn by your example. And they will grow up more independent and better prepared to deal with the uncertainties of the world.

When we say “SarUthaKeJiyo”, we want to help you embody that concept. We want your family to be able to live with their heads held high long after you’re gone. It’s impossible to predict what life will throw at you, but failure is not the end. It’s just a bump in the road. It just takes perseverance and patience, and the confidence to know it’s always possible to face adversity and bounce back to great success again.

But you can only be confident in that knowledge when you’re protected. For that, HDFC Life offers a variety of affordable protection plans like its HDFC Life Click 2 Protect 3D Plus. This insurance secures your family members in the event you’re not able to provide for them, whether that’s because of death, disease, or disability.

All you need to do is care enough to take the right steps now, while you can. Don’t waste time, don’t make a mistake before you even try. Don’t defeat yourself before the battle is fought. Secure yourself, and then take wing and fly.