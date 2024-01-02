  • Faster processing: No need to go through a lengthy approval process.
  • Quick disbursal: The disbursal process is significantly shortened since it is a pre-approved loan offer. Select customers get the funds in as little as 30 minutes.
  • Flexible tenures: You can pick a convenient repayment tenure ranging up to 63 months.
  • Minimal documentation: Insta Personal Loans require minimal documentation for loan processing. Select customers may be able to get the funds without needing to submit any documents, such as their income proof or bank statements.