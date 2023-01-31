Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run 2023 wraps up with unprecedented 6,000 registrations!

January 31, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

The IDCR 2023 also encouraged 100 Cardiac Rehab Runners from Cardiac Rehab Foundation.Org and NGO.

When an event of such scale ends on a high, you know it was a super success! The third edition of the Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) powered by Alt Life — a Shoppers Stop brand, concluded on January 29 in the city clocking over 6,000 registrations. People from across the Globe registered for the event this year, marking an increase of a whopping 100% over 2022’s 3,200 participants. IDCR was the first run of the year to go through the city’s iconic Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge and saw people coming out in hordes to support the runners and enjoy the celebratory vibe on the city’s streets.

Winners of the 21km half marathon were:

James Kipleting Korir (1:06:04 hrs)

Het Ram from (1:12:22 hrs)

Ramavath Ramesh Chandra (1:12:23 hrs)

Winners of the 10km race were:

Hukam Hukam (31:28 mins)

Dipak Suhaug (31:44 mins)

Lakshmi C S from (32:32 mins)

Participants from over 25 corporates put on their running shoes with 850+ registrations from the IT Park Mindspace — also the corporate partner for this year. The scenic Mindspace Business Park is where the run concluded. The post-race experience was just as good as the marathon - seamless and perfectly organized. Breakfast for the participants and the price and medal distribution also took place at the finishing point, i.e. Mindspace Business Park.

Here are the highlights of the marathon:

Run with a Cause

The IDCR is not just a marathon. It is a run with a cause. This year, the #RunForInclusion so far has raised a whopping Rs 54 lakhs to provide training and employment opportunities for people with disabilities in the services sector. IDCR partnered with NGO Nirmaan to further this cause.

Partners

The IDCR would not have been possible without the collaboration and support of each of its partners. The marathon runners wore T-shirts by Alt Life, a brand from Shoppers Stop. Not only did the runners find it comfortable, but they also loved the how it looked. Alt Life was also IDCR’s ‘powered-by’ Partner. IDCR roped in Limca Sportz to make sure the runners stayed hydrated through the entire course of the run. Around 15 stations were installed for liquid refills through the route. The safety and medical requirements of the participants were taken care of by Yashoda Hospital which provided medical assistance at all hydration stations. Other partners included Skechers as the running partner, Kamal Watch and Co. as the timing partner, and Fever FM as the radio partner.

IDCR, an AIMS certified run

IDCR is certified by the Association of International Marathon and Distance Races (AIMS), a body responsible for the development and progress of distance running across the world. Only two runs in Hyderabad are AIMS certified.

Dignitaries

The 21 Km run was flagged off early on Sunday morning from Inorbit Mall Hyderabad in the presence of Shri. Ronald Rose, IAS Secretary of Finance & Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies, Government of Telangana; and Mr. Shrawan Gone, Chief Operating Officer, Telangana and AP, K Raheja Corporation.

The 10km run was flagged off by Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS Principal Secretary of Industries, Commerce & Information Technology, Government of Telangana; Mr. Shankaraiah, Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally, Hyderabad; Mr. Amarnath Reddy, Chief Relations Officer, IT Telangana; and Mr. Shrawan Kumar, ZM TSIIC.

The 5km family run had over 3,000 participants this year and was flagged off by Shri. M. Stephen Raveendra, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad; Mr. K. Narayan Naik, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic, Cyberabad; Ms. Shilpawali DCP L&O, Cyberabad; and Mr. Krishna Yedula, Secretary SCSC, Cyberabad Police.

Past Runs

The IDCR was first launched back in 2021 with only two categories—5 km and 10 km and registered 1,200 participants who ran with all COVID guidelines in place. The 21 km half marathon category was added in the second edition in March 2022. All three categories—5 km, 10 km, and 21 km—were included in this year’s competition.

Pre-run Jersey, Route and Medal Reveal

On January 25, Inorbit Mall launched the jersey and medal to be handed over to the participants on the completion of their run. The route details were also shared at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Mr. M. Stephen Raveendra, IPS Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad; Mr. Avinash Mohanty, IPS RR, Joint Commissioner of Police (Admn.), Cyberabad; Mr. Sri K. Narayan Naik, IPS Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic); Ms. K. Shilpavall, D.C.P. (Madhapur) and Mr. Shravan Gone, Head, K Raheja Mindspace, Hyderabad were among those who attended this event.

In addition to these dignitaries, the team from the NGO Partner, Nirmaan, was also present at the event.

This article is part of the sponsored content programme