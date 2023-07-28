Influencing the minds and changing the attitude of college students

July 28, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

The fundamental question is whether we are shaping our children in colleges to become human beings or simply business-minded individuals. Everyone around us plays their respective roles such as engineers, doctors, lawyers, teachers, gurus, ministers, reporters, police officers, actors, government officials, and so on. These roles are defined for specific purposes and are governed by the rules of their respective subsystems within society. However, no one truly embodies their humanity, despite being inherently human. This is an undeniable truth.

Most of us are unsure about the purpose of our existence. This important topic is rarely discussed within families, religious institutions, colleges, schools, bars, malls, or even in intellectual discussions. It doesn’t become a viral topic on social media either. Yet, we constantly preach, debate, dream, and deliberate on how to live. This is peculiar because without a clear end goal, no process or path can be planned or pursued. Nevertheless, we continue engaging in these discussions, as do the next generation.

Isn’t it crucial to discuss such matters with young minds while they are in their formative stage at college? In my opinion, it should be done. So, how do we go about it?

His Holiness Dalai Lama stated that the purpose of life is to be happy. Let’s first accept that all humans seek happiness. Happiness is a state of mind, and each individual should strive to achieve it through their unique contributions within their respective contexts. One experiences happiness when everything and everyone around them are in harmony. However, this harmonious state within one’s living context doesn’t happen automatically. It requires effort, with a focus on making others around us happy. This is the contribution each one of us must make to achieve our goal of living—to be happy. Contribution is essential for a happy life.

How do we learn to contribute? How do we enhance our contribution? How do we improve our capabilities and competencies to contribute effectively in all life situations?

We must learn from the unknown by stepping out of our comfort zones. We should meet new people, engage in conversations with them, and learn new things. It’s necessary to live in unknown contexts to experience new situations and dimensions of life. We should tread an uncharted path, learning from everything that comes our way. Engaging with the unknown through conversations with an open agenda helps us derive meaning from those interactions. All these encounters with the unknown expand our known realm and increase our knowledge. They help us develop new and higher capabilities, increase our competencies, and naturally elevate our contributions. The higher our contribution, the greater the harmony around us, leading to the happiness we seek.

Engaging with the unknown is something we should emphasize to young students, but it requires some preparation. Approaching the unknown is a quest for learning, so we must be willing to unlearn and empty ourselves. Such a state of mind fosters humility and curiosity. We begin to respect the person with whom we are conversing, and they notice our genuine intentions, which builds trust. Once trust is established between two individuals, conversations flow more easily and have greater meaning. Knowledge exchange occurs freely and abundantly.

When we familiarize ourselves with the unknown, we gain insight into their strengths, problems, and obstacles to happiness. It becomes our role to assist them in any way possible to help them maintain their happiness. This is the essence of contribution. Different people may refer to it as “problem-solving” or “innovation,” but all these expressions ultimately converge on focusing on the happiness of those around us, which in turn brings us happiness—the ultimate goal of our lives.

One simple way to engage students in this process is by taking them to unknown territories, such as villages, and encouraging them to interact with unfamiliar people in unfamiliar contexts, with unknown agendas. The results can be astonishing.

For instance, recently, a voluntary group called Palle Srujana (www.pallesrujana.org) organized the “9th Gyan Shodh” event, spanning three days, in four remote villages of Khammam District. The groups consisted of students from all years of engineering, and despite their initial reservations, they worked together as a cohesive team. They learned to interact, gained valuable insights about nature, understood the importance of serving others, enjoyed the extended exceptional hospitality to the unknown, empathized with others’ struggles, adapted to frugal living as the context demanded, and cared for both people and nature. All of this was accomplished in just three days, without supervision, syllabus, coaching, or grading. Ragging and bullying did not happen.

How were their minds influenced? How were their attitudes transformed? How did they learn to respect the unknown? How did they effectively become a team and accomplish their assigned tasks? These are the questions we must address.

The transformation and influence on the students’ minds and attitudes, as well as their ability to respect the unknown and work effectively as a team, can be attributed to the behaviour of the villagers. The villagers acted as humans and demonstrated exemplary behaviour, serving as role models without any expectation or demand. Their actions were voluntary and genuine, which had a swift and profound impact on the students, bringing about positive change with minimal effort. This raises the question of whether we can replicate this approach in our colleges.

The answer lies in making students learn from the UNKNOWN.

Brigadier P Ganesham, VSM (Retd), President Palle Srujana

Member, Governing Board, Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management(HITAM), Hyderabad

https://hitam.org/

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

