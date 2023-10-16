Indulge in Deep, Restorative Sleep: Choosing the ideal Ortho Memory Foam mattress does the trick!

October 16, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

A good night’s sleep is essential for good health and overall well-being. Multiple factors affect sleep, such as stress, lack of exercise, and bad eating habits. But a bad mattress can do equal harm, if not more. A comfortable mattress that supports your posture and back makes a bigger difference than you know. And amongst the wide range of mattresses available these days, orthopaedic memory foam mattresses are the gold standard.

How familiar are you with memory foam?

Memory foam was originally developed in the 1960s for NASA. It was meant to provide enhanced cushioning and crash protection for test pilots embarking on missions in zero gravity. Eventually, the commercial potential of memory foam for mattresses was recognized due to its ability to conform to the shape of the body. This is how orthopaedic memory foam mattresses were developed.

Memory foam soon gained immense popularity due to the supportive and comfortable sleep surface. Over the years, many more innovations were made and these orthopaedic memory foam mattresses now come in variations of densities, designs and features.

So, why choose memory foam mattresses?

Memory foam conforms to the contours of your body when you sleep on it. It gives you a very supportive surface to sleep on. The customised cradle-like feel of the mattress is comforting for everyone.

Memory foam is effective in motion isolation. This makes it better for couples or anyone who shares a bed. Any movement on one side of the mattress will not disturb the person sleeping on the other side due to this property.

A good memory foam mattress is also very durable and is an investment that you can benefit from for years to come. They aren’t as prone to wear and tear as many other materials.

Temperature regulation is another important factor to consider. Some of these mattresses come with cooling technologies that help dissipate body heat and allow a cooler sleep environment.

However, not all memory foam mattresses are the same. There are individual preferences to consider and different kinds to pick from. Here are our tips to help you choose some of the best orthopaedic memory foam mattresses available currently.

How to choose the right memory foam mattress for yourself?

Check for open-cell construction. This allows body heat to dissipate and helps you sleep in a cool environment. Look for the right density. If the mattress takes too long to come back to its original shape after you get up, the response time is undesirably high. It will cause sagging and back pain. However, a very quick response time will mean that the mattress won’t conform to your body shape the way it should. Avoid any VOCs and adulterants. Some memory foam mattresses may come at unbelievably cheap prices, but these tend to contain harmful volatile organic compounds and other adulterants. Such compounds allow the manufacturers to produce higher-density foam at lower cost. However, these mattresses will affect your skin and health in the long term. They are also not as durable as higher-quality memory foam mattresses. Choose a superior fabric. The outer fabric of the mattress should be soft but durable. Rough fabric will scrape against your skin and may cause rashes. It may affect your quality of sleep as well.

If you are still confused, rely on Wakefit’s ShapeSense™ Orthopaedic Memory Foam mattresses. The brand has an average rating of 4.5 on every website where it is available for purchase. All the positive reviews are testament to the high quality. It is one of the more reliable brands in the market and their mattresses are designed with a scientific approach while keeping customer needs in mind.

The team of experts at Wakefit take into account the smallest factors affecting the quality of mattresses from sleeping patterns to geographical conditions. They are committed to providing the best sleep experiences to all their customers through their bestselling orthopaedic memory foam mattresses. Their 100 days of buy and try policy with a 100% refund makes it an even easier choice to make. And what’s better than a premium mattress made in India and delivered to your doorstep to 20014 pin codes across the country.

Here are our picks from the Wakefit range for ultimate comfort and spinal support:

1. Wakefit’s Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress with ShapeSense™ Technology

Wakefit’s Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress with ShapeSense™ Technology is the #1 selling mattress in this category in India. It has Next Gen memory foam with an open cell structure that allows the mattress to conform to your body without any sagging. The premium quality high GSM spun knitted fabric is hypoallergenic and very comfortable to sleep on. The medium firm mattress is made to promote natural alignment of the spine. You don’t have to worry about waking up to a stiff back, soreness, or any discomfort.

2. Wakefit’s Orthopaedic Memory Foam Plus Mattress with ShapeSense™ Technology

If you are willing to splurge on a luxury mattress for even better sleep, the ShapeSense Ortho Plus mattress from Wakefit is worth every penny. It is made of the highest-density ResiPlus luxury foam base and a supportive layer that absorbs any impact on the mattress. The top is covered with a luxury grade AeroTex melange fabric that offers premium comfort. This mattress comes with a 100-day trial as well while the warranty is for 15 years.

All Wakefit mattresses are taken through 9-point durability and stress testing for unmatched quality. before being delivered. If you still aren’t sure, opt for the 100-day trial with risk-free returns. If you end up loving it like we do, Wakefit also provides a 10-year manufacturer warranty.

In summary, restful sleep is essential for your body and mind to function optimally the next day. Prioritizing healthy sleeping habits will contribute to long-term well-being. With Wakefit’s range of orthopaedic memory foam mattresses, you will sleep your way to good health and a happier life.

