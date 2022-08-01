INDO-BRITISH ADVANCED PAIN CLINIC

August 01, 2022 10:54 IST

KNEE AND BACK PAIN?

ARE YOU AFRAID OF SURGERY?

Most people suffer from knee pain. Knee pain has multiple causes like osteoarthritis, sports injuries and other types of arthritis. Usually knee pain is helped first by over the counter medicines then physiotherapy and finally a total knee replacement are advised. But it is not always safe to take regular “over the counter medicines” or even perform “replacement surgeries” particularly with advanced age, chronic illness and apprehension of patients and younger age.

In “osteoarthritis,” knee pain starts from inside of the knee joint. The ends of bones that are covered by soft, smooth yet a tough covering material called “cartilage” starts to crack and repair gets slowed. The thick synovial fluid, also known as joint fluid, that reduces friction when you move your joints and acts as cushion inside the joint starts to diminish in volume and quality. There are a various ways in modern medicine to overcome these problems without having to undergo surgery. Indo-British Pain Clinic offers state-of-the-art non-surgical treatments for knee “pains” in such patients.

THE FIRST OF THESE IS “REGENERATIVE THERAPY” TO REPAIR ONE’S OWN KNEE

Regenerative medicine is a new emerging branch which involves repairing and regenerating worn-out tissues using bodily substances and cells. Tissues of the body tend to degenerate and get damaged with aging, overuse or injury, resulting in pain discomfort and deformity. Regeneration therapy facilitates regeneration of the worn-out tissues, ensuring pain relief.

Growth factors that can regenerate cartilage are separated from the blood and injected back into problem joints. This is done through Platelet Rich Plasma Theraphy(PRP) Growth Factor Concentrates (GFC) and Stem Cells. The procedure involves collecting the patient’s blood, separating platelet cells and growth factors from the plasma, and inserting them into the knee.

With this procedure the pain starts to subside from the start of the treatment. Various tissues that harbour stem cells such as bone marrow and adipose (fat) tissue are also extracted and administered in complex cases.

THE SECOND IS “COOLED RADIO FREQUENCY ABLATION (CRFA)“

Cooled radio frequency ablation is an FDA (USA) approved advanced treatment that targets the small nerves that transmit pain from a well-worn knee to the brain. With this minimally invasive procedure the nerve tissue is gently heated and cauterised using special needles containing water channels. It weakens the nerve sensation and blocks the transmission of pain signals to the brain. The special cooled radio frequency technology limits the lesion only to the affected pain nerves while the normal tissues are spared making it safe for the patients. Through this approach patients can get quick relief and improve their quality of life.

With these treatments there are no surgical incisions and no bleeding as the treatment is done by needles. There will be minimal pain and no major side effects. Bed rest is not required and patients can perform normal, daily activities as usual. Patients participate in rehabilitation immediately and speed up recovery. As the affected knee remains intact and no part is resected patients continue to have all other treatment options for future such as surgery or rehabilitation.

Dr. Vijaya Bhaskar Bandikatla has successfully treated thousands of patients suffering from chronic pains with these sophisticated techniques. He is dedicated to managing complex and chronic pain related diseases

The Indo-British Advanced Pain Clinic has all the advanced techniques and expertise to manage complex pains. Following clinical consultation doctors plan treatment according to the patient’s condition, keeping in mind health issues and age. In a very short time many patients and their families have expressed their admirations for their care.

DR. VIJAY BHASKAR BANDIKATLA, Founder, Pain Physician, FFPMRCA ( Pain Medicine, RCOA, UK), FRCA ( Anaesthesiology, UK), DA, MBA, MBBS, CCT(Anaesthesiology with special interest in Pain Management)

Neuromodulation & Advanced Pain Research Fellowship (London)

Website : www.ibapclinics.com

Contact : 980 755 6789 / 8125 638 154