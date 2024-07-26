IndiGlobal School Leadership Summit: A Visionary Gathering for Future Education

On 12 July, the vibrant city of Hyderabad became a hub of educational innovation as it hosted IndiGlobal’s ‘School Leadership Summit.’ The event, orchestrated by IndiGlobal Media Network in collaboration with key government education departments, brought together over 150 educators, academics, bureaucrats, and technology leaders to explore and address the evolving challenges and opportunities in the education sector. The summit proved to be a monumental success, sparking conversations that could shape the future of education.

The summit began with a keynote address from Special Guest Dr. Sujiv Nair, Global Chief Human Resources Officer at RE Sustainability. Dr. Nair emphasised the critical role of schools in laying the foundation for a robust education system. He highlighted the alarming dropout rates and the need for a significant overhaul in the way we perceive and impart education. “If we don’t address the learning crisis, the educated mind, which is a national asset, may remain underutilized,” he remarked. Dr. Nair’s insightful commentary set the tone for the day, underscoring the urgency of reimagining education to meet the needs of future generations.

Following Dr. Nair’s address, Shri Jasti Sheshagiri Rao, Secretary of Vignana Jyothi Educational Society, took the stage. Shri Rao discussed the rapid changes in the global environment, particularly those accelerated by the pandemic. “The pandemic has taught us to adapt swiftly and leverage technology to stay connected,” he noted. Shri Rao’s observations resonated with many attendees, reflecting the collective experience of the past few years and the lessons learned.

A significant highlight of the summit was the address by Dr. K Hari Prasad, a renowned author and healthcare leader. Dr. Prasad stressed the inevitability of change in the education system and questioned whether the system has evolved to cater to the diverse aspirations and passions of every child. He suggested that fostering these individual traits is crucial for the future. “Every child has different aspirations and passions. Allowing these to flourish is key to making kids strong,” Dr. Prasad asserted.

One of the most engaging sessions of the summit was a fireside chat between Padma Shri Awardee Dr. Manjula Anagani, Clinical Director & HoD, Gynecology and Obstetrics at Care Hospitals, and Sudheer Goutham, Founder, CEO & Editor-In-Chief of IndiGlobal Media Network. This session covered a wide range of topics, including enhancing productivity, improving the quality of education, and managing stress in professional life. Dr. Anagani shared valuable insights on maintaining work-life balance, bringing joy to students, and staying positive in day-to-day life. Her thoughts struck a chord with the audience, leading to a lively Q&A session where she addressed numerous questions from attendees.

Sudheer Goutham, reflecting on the conference, emphasised the vital role of school education as the foundation of the country. He highlighted the importance of integrating technology into the school education sector to prepare for the future. “School education is the bedrock of our nation. We must strengthen it with advanced technology and innovative practices,” Mr. Goutham said.

The summit also celebrated excellence in education through the prestigious IndiGlobal Excellence Awards. These awards recognized genuine merit in the education field, honouring individuals and institutions that have made significant contributions. Among the awardees were:

• Hello Kids team, awarded South India’s Most Promising Preschool Brand-2024.

• Ms. M Varalaxmi, Director of Jubilee Hills Public School, for optimizing technology and integrating hybrid models in teaching.

• Ms. Prabha Devi Mukhiya, Principal of The Play School, for introducing innovative pedagogy in early childhood education.

• Vignana Jyoti Public School team, for imparting quality education and critical thinking.

• Mrs. Charulekha, for her work in providing soft skills training to underprivileged children.

• Team Ramky Foundation, for their role in providing quality education to needy children.

• Team Apollo Shine Foundation, for their service in ensuring the well-being and happiness of students and educators.

In addition to these recognitions, the summit provided a platform for networking and collaboration among educators and policymakers. The event underscored the importance of community and shared vision in driving educational reform.

Beyond an Event, a Catalyst for Change

The IndiGlobal School Leadership Summit wasn’t just a gathering; it was a powerful exchange of ideas dedicated to shaping the future of education. The insightful discussions and knowledge shared are poised to create a positive impact on the education sector, ensuring future generations receive the quality education they deserve.

