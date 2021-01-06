India’s journey to the $5 trillion club

This is how PM Narendra Modi’s Government is working to catapult India in the world economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a massive target to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024. While our economy is currently $2.92 trillion, holding sixth place in the world, India needs to produce 9% of GDP growth every year to realise the goal. The precise goals of the Government are to raise the service sector's contribution to $3 trillion, the manufacturing unit’s to $1 trillion, and the agriculture unit’s to $1 trillion as well. The focus is on uplifting the financial condition of the population under the poverty line and as the third-largest economy in the world.

Madhukar Kotawe

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a massive crisis and caused a huge economic crisis, there were a few significant measures and projects announced to shape and execute the Government’s vision.

An economic survey was undertaken and a 'Team India' formed to make India a $5 trillion economy. The Government has also taken steps to help NBFCs and HFCs with credit guarantee systems by sanctioning support of ₹5 lakh crore to these firms. It has also approved various proposals worth ₹7,000 crores and more.

On the real estate side, the system has taken steps to support real estate firms, corporate tax, and capitalisation of banks. It has cleared dues worth lakhs of crores to enhance market liquidity. The RBI has sanctioned more than ₹70,000 crore worth of loans under the new regime. The Government is encouraging schemes to boost private investments in the country. The MSMEs marked ₹80,000 crores worth of investments. FDI is missioned to improve exports and boost exchange returns.

Women driving growth

India cannot witness wholesome growth if it leaves half of its valued population behind. It is reported that only 26% of the women population is working, and the others are either underpaid or unemployed, thereby becoming victims of gender disparity. While the world’s average working population is approximately over 50%, this huge difference will drive us backwards in terms of development. Therefore, implementation of policies that benefit men and women in the workplace can help put both women and the country’s economy on the path to success.

The stereotypical notion that married women and mothers can never strike a work-life balance and are made to compromise in case of family emergencies usually puts women on a backfoot. Unless they are given opportunities to participate, sustainable growth will be a myth for half of the country’s population. Women need to be given the power to influence and uphold the economic potential so as to drive significant changes.

When women are allowed to stay active in the workplace, they will eventually earn more money, invest better, and create a measurable impact on the economy. Because every single person’s contribution matters, every woman’s worth matters too. It is after all in our hands to grow collectively, to empower or to hold the power.

