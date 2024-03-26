  • First-time Offence: A first-time offender’s penalty for driving without insurance is a fine of Rs 2,000, imprisonment for up to three months, or both.
  • Second Offence: If a person commits the same offence multiple times, the penalty for driving without insurance increases to Rs 4,000 or imprisonment for up to 3 months or both.
  • Invalid Insurance Documents Offence: If a person is driving with motor insurance that has expired for three months, the fine is Rs 1,000. However, if it has been longer than three months since the insurance has expired, the fine can be up to Rs 2,000. Fine amounts may vary based on police discretion.