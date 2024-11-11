SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is a leading institution of higher education in India, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and innovation. With a student body of over 52,000 and a faculty of more than 3,200, SRMIST provides a dynamic and stimulating learning environment.

A Legacy of Excellence

Ranked 12th in the NIRF 2024 rankings, SRMIST has earned a stellar reputation for its quality education and state-of-the-art infrastructure. The institution boasts a NAAC A++ rating (3.55 out of 4) and NBA accreditation, further solidifying its position as a premier educational institution.

Transforming Lives, Shaping the Future

SRMIST is dedicated to transforming the lives of its students. The institution empowers young minds to become globally competitive professionals. With a focus on practical learning and industry partnerships, SRMIST ensures that its graduates are well-prepared for the challenges of the 21st century.

A Wide Range of Academic Programs

SRMIST offers a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, including:

Engineering

Management

Science

Law

Medicine

Arts and Science

Agriculture

A Commitment to Placements

SRMIST has a strong track record of placements, with over 97% of students securing jobs in top-notch organizations. The institution’s dedicated placement cell provides comprehensive career guidance and support to students, helping them achieve their career goals.

A Vibrant Campus Life

Beyond academics, SRMIST offers a vibrant campus life. Students can participate in a variety of extracurricular activities, including sports, cultural events, and social initiatives. The campus boasts world-class facilities, such as sports complexes, libraries, and hostels.

Join the SRMIST Community

If you’re looking for a world-class education that will set you up for success, SRMIST is the right choice. Join a community of talented students and dedicated faculty, and embark on a journey of lifelong learning.

"This article is part of sponsored content programme."

