M.O.P. Vaishnav: Empowering Women Through Education and Opportunity

M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women (Autonomous) isn’t just an educational institution; it’s a legacy of empowering women. For over three decades, they’ve nurtured a culture of excellence, equipping young women with the skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s dynamic world.

A Stellar Reputation Built on Vision

Founded in 1992 by two philanthropic trusts passionate about social transformation, M.O.P. Vaishnav has grown into a powerhouse of academic excellence. Today, they offer a diverse range of programs – 17 undergraduate, 8 postgraduate, and 3 doctoral programs – catering to fields like Commerce, Communication & Media Studies, and Business Administration. With a student body exceeding 4,000, M.O.P. Vaishnav fosters a vibrant learning environment.

A Global Outlook for a Globalized World

Recognizing the interconnectedness of our world, M.O.P. Vaishnav actively fosters international partnerships. Students have participated in short-term study and immersion programs at prestigious institutions like Kingston University (UK), Vancouver Film School (Canada), University of Massachusetts Lowell (USA), and the Stuart School of Business at Illinois Institute of Technology (USA). Additionally, they’ve undertaken study tours of companies across the globe, gaining valuable insights into international work cultures.

Riding the Wave of India’s Rise

M.O.P. Vaishnav embraces India’s resurgence as a global economic powerhouse. They understand the growing demand for India’s young, English-speaking workforce with specialized skills – particularly in STEM fields. This translates to a positive outlook for M.O.P. Vaishnav graduates, who are well-positioned to secure jobs or pursue higher education internationally.

Inclusivity and Opportunity

M.O.P. Vaishnav champions inclusivity. They actively seek a diverse student body, fostering a rich learning environment that reflects the global landscape. The college constantly learns from and implements best practices from around the world, ensuring students receive an education on par with top global institutions. Additionally, they offer scholarships to deserving students, making a quality education accessible to all.

Beyond the Classroom: Holistic Development

M.O.P. Vaishnav goes beyond academics. They provide ample opportunities for students to explore their passions and develop essential life and work skills outside the classroom. The college prioritizes infrastructure and material support, ensuring students have the resources they need to reach their full potential. Their unique “5-I Principle” exemplifies this commitment:

Improvement in Student Outcomes: A robust internal and external evaluation system ensures fair and accurate assessment of student performance. Practical learning is emphasized through initiatives like “Beyond Breads” (student-run campus food business) and “Impressionz” (campus stationery business). Regular academic audits further ensure the quality of course delivery. Inclusivity: Universal accessibility is a priority. The campus is designed to be friendly for students with disabilities, and M.O.P. actively supports aspiring athletes through scholarships and comprehensive support. Their “M.O.P. Cares” program encourages social responsibility, fostering a sense of community and civic engagement. Innovation: Entrepreneurship is a cornerstone of M.O.P. Vaishnav’s approach. The annual “M.O.P. Bazaar” attracts a massive audience, showcasing student-run businesses. Their “Swabhimaan” program and the M.O.P. Institution’s Innovation Council empower students to turn their ideas into reality. Technology plays a crucial role too, with initiatives like Naalandha (e-Content Creation Lab) and the college’s own Community Radio Station (M.O.P. CRS 107.8 FM) fostering innovation and community outreach. Impetus on Research and Consultancy: Research is actively encouraged, aligning with India’s national focus on R&D. The “Research Open Circle” facilitates knowledge exchange between students and researchers. Infrastructural Upgradation with Focus on Sustainability: M.O.P. Vaishnav champions sustainability. They utilize solar panels for energy generation, promote e-vehicles, and eliminate disposable plastics on campus. They even have an SDG app to raise awareness about the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Stellar Credentials and Recognition

M.O.P. Vaishnav’s dedication to excellence is reflected in their achievements. They hold the prestigious “A++” grade (highest) in their fourth cycle of reaccreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Notably, they were one of the youngest colleges in India to achieve autonomy from University Grants Commission and the University of Madras.

M.O.P. Vaishnav’s contributions extend beyond their campus. They serve as a mentor institution under the UGC Paramarsh scheme, helping select colleges in the vicinity make progress towards their institutional goals. Further, the College is among 100 institutions around the country chosen to spread awareness about the ideal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ through talks and other events under the banner of ‘Amrit Kaal Vimarsh.’

M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women is a testament to the power of education to transform lives. It empowers young women to reach their full potential and make significant contributions to society.

Key Programs Offered

Undergraduate Programs

Commerce: B.Com. (Accounting & Finance), B.Com. (Finance & Taxation), B.Com. (Marketing Management), B.Com. (Corporate Secretaryship), B.Com. (Honours), B.Com. (General)

B.Com. (Accounting & Finance), B.Com. (Finance & Taxation), B.Com. (Marketing Management), B.Com. (Corporate Secretaryship), B.Com. (Honours), B.Com. (General) Communication and Media Studies: B.Sc. (Visual Communication), B.Sc. (Electronic Media), B.A. (Journalism)

B.Sc. (Visual Communication), B.Sc. (Electronic Media), B.A. (Journalism) Information Technology: B.Sc. (Computer Science), B.C.A., B.Sc. (Data Science), B.Sc. Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence

B.Sc. (Computer Science), B.C.A., B.Sc. (Data Science), B.Sc. Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence Mathematics: B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Mathematics Food Science: B.Sc. Food Science & Management

B.Sc. Food Science & Management Social Science: B.A. Sociology, B.Sc. Psychology

B.A. Sociology, B.Sc. Psychology Economics & Public Policy: B.A. Economics

Postgraduate Programs

Management Studies: M.B.A., M.A. HRM

M.B.A., M.A. HRM Commerce: M.Com.

M.Com. Communication and Media Studies: M.A. Communication

M.A. Communication Information Technology: M.Sc. Information Technology

M.Sc. Information Technology Food Science: M.Sc. Food Technology & Management

M.Sc. Food Technology & Management Social Science: M.Sc. Applied Psychology (Counseling Psychology)

M.Sc. Applied Psychology (Counseling Psychology) Economics & Public Policy: M.A. Public Policy

Doctoral Programs

Ph.D. (Commerce)

Ph.D. (Communication & Media Studies)

Ph.D. (Business Administration)

CONTACT US

Address: No. 20, IV Lane, Nungambakkam High Road, Chennai – 600 034, Tamil Nadu, India

Phone No. 044 – 2833 0262/0677/0507

E-mail : mopvaishnav@mopvc.edu.in Website : www.mopvc.edu.in

