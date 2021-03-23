India and its shades of grey

23 March 2021 17:58 IST

With an increasing elderly population, it’s time for India to rethink its strategies to provide them a safer environment.

The world is on the brink of a demographic shift. Since the beginning of recorded history, young children have always outnumbered their elders. But, in a few years’ time, this will change. The number of people aged 65 or older will outnumber children aged under 5. The number of people aged 65 and above is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050, with most increasing in developing nations.

India, currently, is the second-most populous country after China. As per United Nation Population Projects (UNPP) its estimated population is around 1.38 billion when compared to China’s 1.43 billion. This is projected to soon surpass China to become the most populous country by 2024.

According to the 2011 population census, there are nearly 104 million elderly persons (aged 60 years or above) in India. A report released by the UNPF and HelpAge India suggests that the number of elderly persons is expected to grow to 173 million by 2026.

Three important demographic factors are propelling the elderly population. Firstly, declining fertility rates due to improved access to contraceptives; increasing age at marriage particularly among women; declining infant mortality due to universal immunisation; and nutritional support programmes. Secondly, increasing life expectancy due to advances in medicine, public health, institutional access to health services, nutrition, and sanitation. And finally, large cohorts advancing to older ages.

Here are few of the challenges:

The growing burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs): At the dawn of the

20th century, major health threats were in the form of parasitic diseases and infections that claimed the lives of infants and children. Today the burden of NCDs is increasing which mainly affects adults, particularly the elderly. These include cardiovascular illness, chronic respiratory illness, the prevalence of substance abuse disorders, and mental health issues.

Feminisation of aging: In conformity with the trend in other parts of the world, the life expectancy of women is higher in India too. As per the 2014-18 sample registration system, the average life expectancy of women is 70.7 years in comparison to 68.2 for men. One fallout of widowhood is that these women suffer economic insecurity and violence.

Migration of youth and growing mental illness:

Rapid industrialisation has created much better opportunities for youth in urban cities. This has induced rural-urban migration of youth at a large scale leaving the elderly without a support system. As per recent data (2021), around 5.7% of senior citizens in India live alone. Experts have linked negligence and loneliness with cognitive deterioration like Alzheimer’s and depression.

Violence against the elderly: The rising materialism, individualism, and breakdown in the traditional system of the community has exposed the elderly to violence by strangers as well as family. According to an NCRB Report 41,942 elderly have been murdered, hurt, and robbed in India from 2015 to 2016.

The government needs to initiate a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the problems of aging. First, strong legal enactments to safeguard the interest of the elderly. Second, better implementation of social security schemes meant for them. Thirdly, sensitising youth to take care of the elderly. Fourthly, the creation of state departments that care exclusively for the elderly. And finally, institutional arrangement for their community living as there is an urgent need to de-stigmatise old age homes to protect the elderly.

