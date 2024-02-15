Increasing cancer incidence and improving childhood cancer survival 

February 15, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

In the initial councilling after diagnosis they couldn’t believe initially that it does carry more than 85 % chances of cure.

He came with more than a month history of fever, along with pain in joints and legs . His completeblood picture gave clue to possibility of blood cancer ( acute leukemia) and finally got diagnosed as ALL and treated for same and currently he is more than 5 years off treatment and leading normal life .

Overall the cancer is increasing in incidence across the world so in India as well. Pediatric Cancer accounts 6 to 10% of all cancers occuring every year .

All over the world Currently more than 4 lakh cancers getting diagnosed in under 15 years age group .Around 60000 new cancers are diagnosed in children every year in India .

ADVERTISEMENT

In last two decades the incidence of cancer significantly gone up , partly because of true incidence going up and partly secondary to better awareness of the problem, better diagnostic facilities and more and more centers treating cancer .

Thankfully many of the childhood cancers are highly treatable provided they are diagnosed on time and treated in appropriate centre where facilites and expertise to manage these children are available. This includes pediatric oncologist, pediatric surgeons, critical care team, other subspecialities like pediatric neurology, trained and competent nursing staff, dieticians, psychologists etc. In last 3 to 4 decades, a common pediatric cancer like acute lymphoblastic leukemia survival rates improved from 20% to more than 80%.

In children cancers are more common in boys compared to girls . Most common childhood malignancy is acute leukemia also called commonly as blood cancer( 30 to 35 % of total childhood cancers)s followed by brain tumors, neuroblastoma, lymphoma( lymph nodes), wilms tumor(kidney), rhabdomyosarcoma/ soft tissue sarcomas (muscle and softtissue) and others.

Cancer symptoms depend on type, site and stage of cancer. Common symptoms of most common cancer, i.e acute leukemia include unexplained fever, pallor , bleeding , bone/joint pains. Symptoms of solid tumours mainly dependent on the site like brain Tumours present with headache, vomitings , seizures, gait and speech problems, problems with sensorium etc. Where as tumours arising in abdomen , generally present with abdominal distention, pain and other symtoms. If the tumor is in chest .. it presents with cough , breathing difficultly, venous prominence over chest , facial puffiness etc. Initial evaluation with complete blood counts, blood smear examination will raise the suspicion of acute leukemia , which should further get confirmed with bonemarrow examination.

Other cancers like solid tumours require local imaging followed by confirmation with biopsy , histopathology examination. Further staging of these tumors is done with scans like PET scan and Bonemarrow examination.

Priniciples of Management of these childhood cancers are same across the countries but chemotherapy protocol varies slightly as per the research done locally and requirement . Management is divided into specific treatment which includes chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy where it is indicated and supportive care. In addition to chemotherapy supportive care that is provided during management is very important. This includes safe use of blood products, timely and effective management of infections with antibiotics and antifungals. Preventive measures – for infection prevention and good nutritional support also play key role in supportive care. Other measures like pain control, psychological support and actively engaging family in care of their children are very important. Even in developing countries like ours with combined multimodal treatment following diagnosis in an appropriate centre , one can achieve results at par with western countries.

Dr. SIRISHA RANI, MD (Peds), DNB, MRCPCH (UK), Fellow Ped. Hemato-Oncology and BMT (UK)

Pediatric Hematologist & Oncologist

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.