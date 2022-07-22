In-Depth Kasamba Review (2022) - Prices, Free Trials & Benefits

Looking for an online psychic and keen to learn more about Kasamba?

We understand how important it is to sign-up for a legit online psychic reading service that you can trust and is exactly the right one for you.

This is why we’ve put together this Kasamba review that details how the site works, what kind of services are available, and how accurate the online psychic readings are.

We’ll also cover its pricing structure, any free trials that are up for grabs, and how it compares with other online psychic reading services.

By the end of the article, you’ll be in a better position to decide whether or not Kasamba is the right psychic service for you.

Kasamba Review: First Look

What We Like

1,000+ expert psychic readers to choose from

Wide variety of psychic readings, such as fortune-telling and dream analysis

Warm and friendly online psychic network

Various price ranges to suit all budgets

What We Don’t Like

Frequent upsell tactics

Deals Available

3 minutes free for new customers

70% discount

Bottom Line - Is Kasamba Legit?

Kasamba is a 100% legit online physics reading service established over 20 years ago.

It’s built up a wealth of positive customer reviews during that time, offers a free trial and a discount to new customers, and has helped thousands of people learn more about themselves and make better decisions.

Must Read! Everything You Should Know About Kasamba

Kasamba is an online psychic service that allows you to connect with professional psychic readers.

You can talk to the best psychics about love and relationships, your future and other subjects, and have your tarot cards read.

There’s also an app available, and you can chat with a psychic advisor via text or telephone.

How to Sign-up and Get Started? Registration Process Explained

You can either sign-up at Kasamba by clicking the “ Sign Up” button at the top of the homepage or clicking on the “Let’s Chat” section of a psychic reader’s profile.

Before agreeing to the terms and conditions, you just need to fill in three fields - your email, a password and a screen name.

Once you’ve verified your email address, you’ll be all set!

Is It Easy To Choose a Psychic?

Kasamba is home to hundreds of psychics. Each psychic advisor is categorized according to their speciality. For example, there are currently 295 love and relationship advisors to choose from.

Fortunately, Kasamba makes it really easy for you to choose the right psychic. As well as ranking their psychics according to customer feedback, Kasamba lets each psychic add an ‘About Me’ section to their profile, giving you insights into what they’re all about.

Each psychic also has a rating out of 5, and you can read their customer reviews.

Can You See Customer Reviews for Each Psychic?

Yes!

To read a psychic’s customer reviews, just click on their rating on their profile or the bit where it says “Reviews.”

Then, you can flip-flop between reviews with comments and all reviews.

Typically, a customer review is no more than a single line, such as “thank you as always.”

What Does a Session Look Like?

You can live chat with a psychic advisor on Kasamba or make a phone call.

A chat session takes place in your web browser, and you can see whenever an advisor is typing.

For a phone call, you need to click the “Call Now” button on a psychic’s profile, and the psychic will call you when they’re ready.

Do Psychics Use Physical Tools, Their Natural Abilities, or Both?

The methods vary depending on the psychic reader. Some rely on their natural abilities alone (such as their intuition and clairvoyance, which are gifts they practice and develop over the years), while others, such as tarot card readers, use tools, such as tarot cards.

Types of Kasamba Psychic Readings

Kasamba is home to hundreds of psychics specializing in different areas, including tarot readings, astrology readings, and even online fortune tellers.

In this section, we’ll take a quick look at the different services on offer.

Love and Relationship Readings

Perhaps the most popular of all Kasamba’s services, love readings, can help you learn more about the person you’ve just started dating - or the person you’ve been with for several years.

There are almost 300 love and relationship advisors at Kasamba, and they draw on their psychic abilities to guide you in perhaps the biggest minefield of any of our lives (love).

Tarot Card Reading

Tarot reading is another hugely popular service that Kasamba offers. There are currently 206 tarot reading advisors available here, and you can choose to have a tarot card reading by phone or live chat.

Tarot card readings lift the fog regarding key issues in our lives, such as love and relationships, our finances, our future - and much more.

Dream Analysis

Dream analysis at Kasamba is a psychic service that evaluates and interprets your dreams so that you uncover their true meaning.

Because dreams are so enigmatic and mysterious, Kasamba employs over 80 expert dream analysis advisors with years of experience reading their client’s dreams and uncovering how dreams relate to our reality.

Astrology Readings

Astrology is an ancient art that goes back thousands of years. Today, you can get an astrology reading at Kasamba, which is home to more than 70 astrology reading advisors.

An astrology reading will show you how the stars and planets are moving and how their current positions - as well as your star sign - are affecting your life.

And because understanding how astrology works is super tricky, speaking to an astrology advisor at Kasamba is a great way of clearing away the mist.

Career Forecasts

Many of us are anxious about our careers, which is why Kasamba’s 140 career forecast advisors are in demand right now.

A career forecast advisor can help you understand whether or not you’re on the right career path and - if not - what career might be the best one for you.

Pet Psychics

Yep, psychic services aren’t limited to you and your friends and family - they can also extend to your pets.

Kasamba has several spiritual advisors available who can understand your pet’s behavior, which can help you build a stronger connection with them.

Other types of readings include:

Aura readings, crystal readings, palm readings, remote viewing, rune casting, fortune telling, life readings, psychic mediums, and more…

Communication Methods

All online psychic services offer a range of communication methods that you can use to connect with your psychic advisor 1:1 . Let’s see what communication methods are offered by Kasamba.

How Do You Contact Kasamba Psychics?

You’ve got three options: Live chat, telephone and email. Live chat and telephone are the two online options, while email is an offline option.

That said, while all the psychics are available for live chat, not all are available for a phone call. You can see which ones are (and which ones aren’t) by browsing their profiles.

Which Contact Method Is Mostly Preferred?

Live chat and telephone are the preferred options because they let you chat with your psychic advisor in real-time. In addition, live chat is ideal for anyone doing this for the first time because it’s less nerve-wracking.

Email is a slower method of contact, but you can at least send longer emails and give the advisor more information about yourself. You might need to wait 24 hours for an answer, though.

However, the telephone will always be the number one preferred contact method because a reader can tune into your vibes and frequencies and learn more about you simply by hearing your voice.

Cost of Psychic Sessions

Most online psychic readings cost a fee. So let’s find out how much you’d need to pay if you contacted a psychic advisor on Kasamba.

What Are the Prices per Minute Range?

The good news is that Kasamba’s psychic readings are available at various price points. So whether you’re on a budget or want an expert, there’s something here for everyone.

Prices per minute start from around $1.99 and rise to about $30. Exactly how much a psychic reader charges typically depends on their experience, as well as their reviews and overall ratings. The best psychics naturally will charge more.

The pricing structure can also vary depending on the type of psychic reading you’re looking for and how complex the answers/insights are.

Essentially, when weighing the cost, it’s important to remember that you’re buying a service. If a psychic advisor has more experience, uses more tools and has more natural talent than another psychic advisor, they will cost more.

How Can I Find a Psychic in My Price Range?

Kasamba lets you sort their psychics by price. You just need to click the “sort by” drop-down menu located to the right of the screen and then click either “lowest price” or “highest price.”

You can also click “less than $4/min” to find the cheap psychic readings . This is helpful because it allows you to find a suitable psychic much faster.

Kasamba Coupon Codes and Free Trials

Like all the best online psychic services, Kasamba offers coupon codes and free trials to new customers.

When you create an account and chat with an advisor, Kasamba offers you your first 3 minutes for free. You can also get 70% off your subsequent paid psychic reading.

You can claim this offer on the website when you sign up or use coupon codes found on coupon code websites.

Free trials are helpful because they give you a better understanding of each psychic - their talents, their reading style, and whether or not the two of you are compatible.

Once you’ve used the free minutes, you can decide whether or not you wish to commit to a pay-per-minute session with a particular psychic reader.

Best Kasamba Psychics

“Best” is entirely subjective because Kasamba’s psychics have different innate gifts, talents and - crucially - different methods of working and communication styles.

Some are highly empathetic, and others are more compassionate. This is why everyone has a psychic that’s right for them but may not be right for someone else.

With all that in mind, Kasamba lists their psychics in order of their overall ratings and reviews. As such, it’s clear that some online psychics here are more talented and experienced than others.

For example, love and relationships expert Andrew is comfortably one of the top-rated psychic advisors at Kasamba.

This is reflected in his fee ($24.99 per minute), his 24,000+ reviews (which demonstrates his popularity and level of experience), and his 5/5 overall rating.

His profile also details the kind of insights he gives, his experiences and qualifications, and he’s been working successfully as a psychic advisor for more than 23 years.

Another top-rated reader at Kasamba is Sophi. Thanks to over 9,300 reviews, a 5/5 rating and 12+ years of offering her services at Kasamba, she can charge $29.99 per minute to customers seeking professional, expert advice.

Sophi specializes in astrology, which she has been teaching for over 18 years, and she has helped thousands of customers understand their life more and make better choices.

Kasamba Psychic Reviews From Real Customers: Is Kasamba Real?

We looked at Kasamba reviews written by real customers to see what the overall opinion was about this psychic service.

With an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5, here’s what some reviewers on TrustPilot have to say about Kasamba.

We found a lot of reviews like this, with customers using the word “ accurate” to describe the predictions made by Kasamba’s psychics.

Another trend we spotted when searching through Kasamba reviews is that many satisfied customers see the psychics as actual friends.

All services run into tech issues. Luckily Kasamba responded to this review, apologizing for the inconvenience.

Still, it’s worth knowing that if you run into the same issues with the mobile app, you should access the website via your laptop instead to add funds to your account.

In some ways, this is probably the more secure option anyway.

This review reinforces the general impression that Kasamba’s psychics are - for the most part - gentle and empathetic and don’t pressure the customer into constant contact and frequent sessions.

What Alternatives to Kasamba Are Available?

Kasamba isn’t the only psychic reading service available to you. In this section, we’ll compare and contrast it with 3 other best psychic reading services to see which one might be the right fit for you.

1. Psychic Source - Best Psychic App

Psychic Source offers an excellent psychic reading app that you can download from Google Play and install onto your phone. You can then get live psychic readings wherever you are and at any time, and the psychic readings start from just $1 a minute for new customers.

Psychic Source has been around for more than 30 years, which means it’s just as credible as Kasamba, and there’s a wide range of experienced psychic advisors on hand to guide you in matters like love, your career and your future.

Unlike Kasamba, Psychic Source offers video readings alongside live chat, phone readings and email readings.

There are also detailed blogs and guides on the website on topics like astrology and fortune-telling.

2. AskNow - Best for Introductory Offers

AskNow offers new customers the chance to chat to psychic advisors for just $1 a minute. While this offer is similar to Psychic Source, AskNow also gives you free bonus minutes as part of their introductory package.

And if you’re not satisfied with a psychic, AskNow vows to credit your account with 5 free minutes to help you find someone who’s a perfect match. Other than that, hundreds of progressional psychic advisors are available for live chat and phone readings here.

One of the things we really like about AskNow is that there’s a video series on the website that’s free to watch and answers questions on how often you should get a psychic reading and

This is something currently missing from Kasamba, which can help ease you into the world of online psychic readings.

3. Keen - Best for Affordable Psychic Readings

Keen recently celebrated its 20th anniversary as an online psychics service. It offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, prices start from $1.99 and go above $9.99, and thanks to its sensible pricing structure, we’ve rated it as the best for affordable psychic readings.

Types of readings include love and relationships, life questions, tarot readings and spiritual readings, you can read your daily horoscope on the website, and new customers get their first 3 minutes for free.

And while the top-rated Kasamba psychics appear high up the search list (and command high fees), Keen’s pricing structure is such that you can easily find 5/5 rated psychic advisors here who charge less than $10 per minute.

Kasamba Psychics Review - What Should You Expect?

While no two psychic readings are the same, there are still a few things you can be almost sure of in your first reading.

You’ll be chatting with a warm and friendly person who will ask you a few questions that will help them gain insight into who you are. Some of these questions will be personal but also necessary.

And if you’re not sure why online psychic advisors are asking certain questions, you can ask for some clarity.

In fact, psychic reading services encourage their customers to ask direct questions. So don’t feel shy and don’t beat around the bush - be as direct as you can.

It’s also important to remember that a first reading probably won’t answer all your questions. But that’s okay - it takes time for a psychic to work things out and understand who you are.

How Is Kasamba Different From Other Psychic Reading Services?

Kasamba psychic reading has several distinct advantages:

Over a thousand trusted professional psychics

Super accurate readings

Huge variety of psychic mediums, including spiritual advisors, aura readings and love readings

Top-rated UK psychics for all budgets, with prices ranging from $1 to over $30

How Is Customer Support in Kasamba?

Kasamba’s psychics are available 24/7. However, if you need to contact customer support, you can contact them via telephone, email or by opening up a ticket.

The website also has a super in-depth and helpful FAQ guide, which covers almost 100 questions.

When opening a ticket, we found the customer support team to be prompt and friendly, but it’s unclear what hours the customer service is available.

What Is the Kasamba App?

You can download the Kasamba app from Google Play Store. It works similarly to the desktop version of the site, but you get notifications for things like your daily Kasamba horoscopes, and you can have a live online chat from the comfort and convenience of your mobile phone.

The app is free to download and install.

What Payment Methods Does Kasamba Accept?

There are two payment methods available at Kasamba:

Credit card

PayPal

If you choose the latter option, you just need to credit your account with funds via your email address.

Can I Request a Refund for Kasamba Readings?

Yes! To request a refund, you need to head over to the “Contact Us” page and choose the “Refund Request” option.

You need to do this within 72 hours of your psychic reading, and you need to include the following information in your email:

Date of the session

Name of your psychic

Session fee

Kasamba Review - Only the Best Psychic Readings

Kasamba is an excellent choice if you’re looking for guidance on things like your love life, career or life choices. There’s a perfect mix of astrology readings, fortune tellings, tarot readings, and general psychic readings.

We also rate Kasamba highly due to its appealing introductory offer, commitment to awesome customer service, and easy-to-use website.

And, of course, its accurate readings.

Naturally, while the initial free 3 minutes are a fab way to start, it’s still important that you make sure you get the most out of them by asking the right questions to know whether or not a psychic reader is the right one for you.

Other than that, we wish you luck in your choices and hope you get the answers you’re looking for.