Important News :All India Pen-paper based Pre-Board Exam for CBSE Class 10 Students in January 2023, Datesheet in December.

December 02, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

CBSE date sheet announcement is right around the corner. Everyone is eagerly waiting for it so they can prepare according to specific exam dates in the correct order.

Pre-boards are starting soon but the schools conduct them individually. They are the best reflection of students’ performance and preparation for Boards. But the paper happens as per school individual policy and may not always follow the latest pattern CBSE puts out (40% competency questions plus assertion reason inclusion).

So CBSE Experts with Eduhap collaboration have taken a unique step by conducting a common All-india Pen-paper based Pre Board in January 2023 for all Class 10 students (based on the uploaded CBSE official Sample Paper of 16/09/2022)..

Datesheet for which will be announced in December end. An app called Eduhap to conduct this offline Pre-board exam for CBSE Class 10 students is launched. Below all the detailed points about why you should consider giving this exam.

All India Rank

The results will be announced through Newspaper, and checked answer sheets with evaluation charts will be available in the Eduhap app. The exam copies will be checked by selected CBSE teachers from Kendriya Vidyalayas and selected private CBSE school teachers with the same process of board exams checking and instructions as per CBSE official marking scheme.

Eduhap is one of the leading educators for class 10 students online learning in India with 2.5 million subscribers. Also, they have roped in Educart to provide top CBSE subject expert teachers as paper checkers who have years of experience of checking copies, including toppers copies. Students will have a chance to get their papers checked by these experts.

Link to download app and enrol for the offline pre-board exam

The exam will be conducted in the month of January, so enrolled students will have enough time to prepare. Difficulty level of questions will be medium to high and the exam pattern will be 100% based on the CBSE official sample papers.

Students can access the paper on the app through their smartphones or laptop. They just need to sign up in the app and pay a nominal fee to register for the exam. After that the paper can be given from home under surveillance and strict instructions on a defined date sheet that will be provided by Eduhap soon.

Some Instructions provided: Open the app 10 minutes before the exam stipulated time and write the answers in A4 sheets provided. Once the time is up, 5 minutes will be given to upload the answer sheets through the app.

This All India common offline pre-board exam is done in collaboration with Educart who are the providers of best-selling CBSE Question Banks and Sample Paper books that are recommended by most CBSE schools and teachers. Educart has been roped in by CBSE experts to help with arranging the quality of paper, distribution and liaise with the CBSE teachers to get the copies centrally checked. This initiative with Eduhap is a welcome move for all concerned students. They not only focus on helping students but also the parents in supporting their kids’ board preparation.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”