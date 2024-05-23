Ilaiyaraaja’s Grand Concert Marks Real Estate Major Elephantine’s Foray Into Mauritius

The new entity, Elephantine Enterprises Mauritius Limited, will offer plots and villas; create resorts and holiday homes, and construct commercial and retail spaces in the island nation.

Chennai, May 23 2024

Elephantine Enterprises, a premier real estate developer based out of Chennai, has recently hosted Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s mega musical concert in Mauritius to mark its ambitious expansion into the island nation, where the company is all set to take up a series of innovative real estate and cultural projects.

Held on May 4, 2024 at Swami Vivekananda International Convention Centre, Mauritius, the concert by the world-renowned composer had attracted the participation of over 3,000 Indian diaspora, especially Tamils, and Tamil film fans in the country.

The new entity, Elephantine Enterprises Mauritius Limited, will float Elephantine Homes to offer plots, and villas; Elephantine Hospitality to create resorts and holiday homes, and Elephantine Commercial, which will construct commercial and retail spaces.

Besides, Elephantine will establish a state-of-the-art post-production studio in Mauritius very soon. The company will also open a music school and a film studio in the future. These institutions will serve as cultural hubs, promoting music education and acting in the island nation and beyond.

For over a decade, Elephantine Enterprises has redefined the real estate landscape in Tamil Nadu, India, by creating distinctive, high-quality living and industrial spaces. The company’s commitment to excellence and innovation is rooted in the rich heritage of Tamil architecture and its visionary approach to real estate development. Elephantine has cemented its reputation as a leader in developing gated communities that offer tranquillity, beauty, and security. It has created over 2 million sq. ft. of residential space and is currently developing five mega real estate projects in the state.

In his comments, Mr. Ramanan Balagangatharan, Managing Director, Elephantine Group, said, “We are keen to tap into Mauritius’s growing real estate market, characterised by its robust economy and international appeal. With our deep understanding of market dynamics and local needs, we will be developing real estate projects that meet the highest standards of sustainability and community integration. These projects are designed to enhance the living standards of local residents and attract international investors, contributing significantly to the economic vitality of Mauritius.”

He further added: “Our Mauritius entry is also a significant step in our global growth strategy. Hence, in its celebration, we organised a grand musical concert featuring Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, whose groundbreaking contributions to Indian cinema, has always inspired us. Our plans for Mauritius include several cultural projects. Since the island is a famous destination for film shoots, we will set up a state-of-the-art post-production studio. We will also start a music academy and a film studio in the near future.”

Mr. Ramanan said that Elephantine is also set to introduce a series of specialty South Indian restaurants in Mauritius, bringing authentic flavours and culinary excellence to the island. These restaurants will serve as cultural ambassadors, promoting South Indian cuisine while enhancing the gastronomic landscape of Mauritius.

Elephantine’s initiatives in Mauritius are expected to have a profound impact on the local economy by creating jobs, promoting tourism, and fostering international trade. The company’s investment in real estate, hospitality and cultural projects will act as catalysts for economic development, enhancing Mauritius’s position as a global investment destination and a cultural hub in the Indian Ocean region.

