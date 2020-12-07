IIT Kharagpur’s Annual Global Business Model Competition, Empresario Launched.

07 December 2020 19:16 IST

This year, Entrepreneurship Cell IIT Kharagpur is proud to present Empresario 2021 in association with the prestigious Business Model Competition Global (BMCG). The best entries in all categories will get a direct entry into the quarter-finals of BMCG 2021. Visit www.ecell-iitkgp.org/empresario for more details.

The shortlisted entries will be provided with immense help in terms of mentorship and the winners will also get a much sought after chance to pitch their ideas in front of some of India's biggest VCs and investors. Empresario participants are mentored and supported by organisations like TiE, NEN(National Entrepreneurship Network) etc. Start-up Services like legal advice, taxation, financial, technical aspects of running a start-up, co-working space, HR needs, incubation opportunities, etc. are provided. Each of the entries will get equal opportunity to win prizes worth INR 25 Lakhs and incubation money to the tune of INR 2.5 crore.

The executive head of competitions at Entrepreneurship Cell, Kshitij Ghoshal, says "The participants of Empresario get a unique opportunity to present their ideas and get a chance to win a multitude of prizes. This year, due to COVID-19, we will be having the competition online and we have made all the preparations for the same"

