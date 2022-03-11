IIM Bangalore’s startup hub hosts an event empowering women entrepreneurs

March 11, 2022 19:24 IST

IIMB-NSRCEL joined hands with some of the most acclaimed international and national personalities to bring you an event that empowers women entrepreneurs

NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore’s start-up hub, put together one of their biggest events in December of last year that invited women entrepreneurs from all walks of life to come together and celebrate their achievements. Here’s a peek into the world of Summit Up, a space that was brought to you by NSRCEL that harbours a community like no other.

This two day virtual event took place on December 10 and 11 of 2021, garnering 3,000+ attendees and over 20 reputed speakers from the business world.

We had local legends like Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, all the way to international business mogul Daymond John, founder and CEO of FUBU and Shark Tank, to come and address our many attendees and the growing entrepreneurial spirit in India. We were also joined by other reputed speakers like Heidi Roizen (Partner at Threshold Ventures), Rashmi Daga (Founder of FreshMenu), Megha Chawla (Partner at Bain & Company), and Vinita Bali (Non-Executive Director at Bunge Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, Crisil Ltd & Syngene International Ltd).

The summit covered several themes relating to women entrepreneurship and the obstacles they face on a daily basis, such as founding a business post motherhood and the multiple ways to manage a family and your venture. We also talked about first time founders, the multiple ways to build a brand, and helping women in STEM grow in an entrepreneurial space.

Vineeta Singh addressed our audience about her entrepreneurial struggles about building her line of cosmetics from ground-up, as well as finding her niche as a women entrepreneur in India. “Women founders are great at multitasking and making quick decisions. This is the future of business,” says Singh. “This empowerment has a cascading effect - women employ more women. It’s time to build large businesses, be bold and be fearless.”

Daymond John, famous for being a part of the hit series Shark Tank, talked about his experiences with being an entrepreneur and having the right kind of mindset to tackle any obstacle that comes your way.

“When it comes to staying motivated, it’s how you want to stay on track. It’s all about goal setting. All of us have bad days, especially when you’re a true entrepreneur.

Goal setting helps navigate your way to your dreams, helps you understand your passions and keeps you motivated with your own goals and dreams without anyone else’s opinions coming in the way. Be in charge of your narrative and goals.”

In light of upholding women entrepreneurs, NSRCEL-IIMB hosts a three month program prompting women entrepreneurs to scale their business through rigorous learning, leadership training and networking with a like-minded community. Registrations for their latest cohort are now open!