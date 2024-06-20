If you are preparing for NEET or JEE again, here’s why you should choose Aakash’s Repeater/XII Passed Courses

Repeating/dropping a year to prepare for NEET/JEE is a year-long commitment but definitely worth a shot if you are passionate about pursuing your dream of a career in medicine or engineering. Needless to say, these exams are a tough nut to crack. Out of the millions of students who appear for it, only a fraction is able to succeed in the very first attempt. Those who don’t either look for alternate career choices or settle for not so favourite colleges. However, there are also many who do not hesitate from repeating a year and preparing again.

If you could not succeed in your first attempt at NEET and are thinking about preparing again, you should seriously consider Aakash’s Repeater/XII Passed Courses which helps you start fresh and prepare the right way.

Reasons why you should choose Aakash’s Repeater/ XII Passed Courses for NEET/ JEE 2025

Aakash’s Repeater Courses are designed to help you improve your score and thereby increase your chances of selection to your dream college

Suryansh K Aryan is a NEET Repeater Classroom student at Aakash who recorded marked improvement in his scores in his 2nd attempt in NEET 2023 over his 1st attempt in NEET 2022 (score of 592) and managed to secure a score of 705 and is currently studying at AIIMS, Bhopal. The story of Anjali is also similar. Scoring a 622 in NEET 2022, Anjali enrolled in the Aakash NEET Repeater classroom program and was able to score 706 and also was the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Topper in NEET 2023. Anjali is currently studying at MAMC, Delhi. Repeater Success stories at Aakash speak volumes about the rigour and intensity of the program which ensures that students who are spending precious time to reach their dreams, get nothing short of the best on offer.

Benefit from Aakash’s 35-year-old legacy delivering outstanding results with the best faculty

Aakash brings with it, a powerful legacy of 35 years of providing focused, and result-oriented test preparation by one of the best faculty in the country. The teachers at Aakash are not only highly qualified, and experienced but also well-trained in coaching methodologies, and skills which helps them to adapt to the changing educational needs of the students. With Aakash’s Repeater/ XII Passed Courses, you get to learn with the best faculty who specialize in training repeater students and understanding their unique needs and competencies, thereby improving their chances of selection.

High quality study material designed by experts

Each study resource at Aakash is designed to provide comprehensive coverage of all the topics, ensuring that students have a thorough understanding of the concepts tested in NEET and/or JEE. Our experts carefully design the study material to include a variety of practice questions, examples, and illustrations to help students grasp difficult concepts with ease.

Moreover, our study material undergoes rigorous review and updates to align with the latest exam trends and patterns. This ensures that students have access to the most relevant and up-to-date content to stay ahead in their exam preparation journey.

Rigorous tests and assessment schedule for ample practice

At Aakash students follow an intense test schedule that helps them to demonstrate marked improvement in their weak areas during their preparation. In the words of Suryansh, A repeater classroom student at Aakash who is currently at AIIMS, Bhopal, “I gave a test every day” as tests helped me to identify my strengths and weak areas.

Get up to 90% Total Scholarship

Preparing for your dream and that too for the second time can be challenging, especially financially. We, at Aakash, offer you an opportunity to do so with Aakash Instant Admission Cum Scholarship Test (iACST). iACST promises you an instant chance to win up to 90% total scholarship and pursue your career goals with Aakash’s Repeater/ XII Passed Courses.

If you are planning to give another shot at NEET or JEE in 2025, do make sure that you have chosen the right mentor who can take you a step closer to your dream career in Medicine/ Engineering. Admissions in Aakash Repeater courses are open. Register today and get upto 90% total scholarship. Click here

