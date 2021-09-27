If you are preparing for NEET again, Here’s why you should choose Aakash's Repeater/XII Passed Courses

27 September 2021 15:40 IST

Repeating/dropping a year to prepare for NEET/JEE is a year-long commitment but definitely worth a shot if you are passionate about pursuing your dream of a career in medicine or engineering. Needless to say, these exams are a tough nut to crack. Out of the millions of students who appear for it, only a fraction is able to succeed in the very first attempt. Those who don’t either look for alternate career choices or settle for not so favourite colleges. However, there are also many who do not hesitate from repeating a year and preparing again.

If you could not succeed in your first attempt at NEET and are thinking about preparing again, you should seriously consider Aakash’s Repeater/XII Passed Courses which helps you start fresh and prepare the right way.

6 reasons why you should choose Aakash's Repeater/ XII Passed Courses for NEET 2022

Advertising

Advertising

1. Aakash’s Repeater Courses are designed to help you improve your score and thereby increase your chances of selection to your dream college

Waseem Khan is a NEET Repeater Classroom student at Aakash who recorded an over 100% improvement in his scores in his 2nd attempt in NEET 2020 over his 1st attempt in NEET 2019 and managed to secure a score of 650+. The story of Nishi Pandey is also similar. Scoring only a 292 in NEET 2019, Nishi enrolled in the Aakash NEET Repeater classroom program and was able to score 653 in NEET 2020. Repeater Success stories at Aakash speak volumes about the rigour and intensity of the program which ensures that students who are spending precious time to reach their dreams, get nothing short of the best on offer.

2. Aakash’s Repeater Hybrid Courses offer the best of both classroom an online

In the unprecedented times, that we are living in, Aakash’s Repeater/ XII Passed Courses offers you a new-age experience that combines the best of classroom and online learning. Aakash’s Repeater/XII Passed Courses are available in Hybrid mode and are also available with the option of a leaning device (Tablet). You can study online with Live Lectures by your branch faculty, watch Recorded Video Lectures, ask Doubts, attend PTMs, and so much more from the comfort of your home. What’s more, the Hybrid Model allows you to get the best of classroom learning as well. You can visit your Branch on the scheduled days for discussion on tricky topics, doubt clarification, give tests, etc. Further, you have the flexibility to shift to regular classroom courses as and when the government allows re-opening of the coaching centres. This is definitely another reason why you should choose Aakash’s Repeater/ XII Passed Courses.

3. Benefit from Aakash’s 33 year old legacy delivering outstanding results with the best faculty

Aakash brings with it, a powerful legacy of 33 years of providing focused, and result-oriented test preparation by one of the best faculty in the country. The teachers at Aakash are not only highly qualified, and experienced but also well-trained in coaching methodologies, and skills which helps them to adapt to the changing educational needs of the students. With Aakash’s Repeater/ XII Passed Courses, you get to learn with the best faculty who specialize in training repeater students and understanding their unique needs and competencies, thereby improving their chances of selection.

4. Digitally enabled classrooms across India ensure that you can learn from the safety of home without missing the action

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we used to live, eat or even study. Aakash, understands your fears and concerns regarding your safety and that of your loved ones. Rising to the occasion, Aakash BYJU’S has developed digitally enabled classrooms across India to ensure that preparation never stops for Aakashians. High-end technology comprising smart boards and digitizers have been made available to teachers across all its centres to offer the students a truly ‘Hybrid’ learning experience. Students can choose to study online from the safety of home with the best faculty or choose to be physically present in the classrooms (as per State govt regulations) and attend regular classes, following all social distancing norms. The pandemic and resultant lockdown has made Aakash future-ready for any such eventuality. So, all you Repeater students – it is time that you start afresh and prepare with Aakash’s Repeater/ XII Passed Courses.

5. Extensive Study Material

A critical part of preparation is the study material you rely on and Aakash leads at that front as well. Detailed solutions, explanatory notes, solved questions from NCERT and other books – all these are available to Aakash students. All toppers from Aakash vouch for the importance of NCERT textbooks and advice to treat is as the holy grail to grasp a higher understanding of subjects and topics. The faculty at Aakash puts down methodically study material that caters to students’ learning needs, offers better understanding and hence improving the score. When you enrol for Aakash’s courses, you get access to such high quality exhaustive study material which covers all stages of your exam prep.

6. Get up to 90% Scholarship

Preparing for your dream and that too for the second time can be challenging, especially financially. We, at Aakash, offer you an opportunity to do so with Aakash Instant Admission Cum Scholarship Test (iACST). iACST promises you an instant chance to win up to 90% scholarship and pursue your career goals with Aakash’s Repeater/ XII Passed Courses.