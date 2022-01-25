IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 Out at ibps.in, Check Important Event Dates of Various Exams

25 January 2022 19:19 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) releases a tentative exam calendar every year in the month of January on the official website ibps.in. The IBPS exam calendar for the year 2022-23 has been released with tentative exam dates for PO, Clerk, SO & RRB exams on January 16, 2022.

IBPS conducts various exams to recruit candidates for RRBs and PSBs. There are four different recruitment processes involved, CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants), CRP RRB-XI (Officers) for RRB, and for PSB exams - CRP CLERK-XII, CRP PO/MT-XII, and CRP SPL-XII.

IBPS is a government-owned bank personnel recruiting agency. The exams involved in the recruitment process includes:

IBPS PO/MT exam

IBPS SO exam

IBPS Clerk exam

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I exam

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II exam

IBPS RRB Officer Scale III exam

IBPS RRB Office Assistant exam

Candidates who wish to appear for any of the IBPS exams can download the tentative IBPS exam schedule from the official website of IBPS.

IBPS 2022-23 Exam Schedule

The important events and exam dates of various IBPS RRB, Clerk, and PO exams scheduled in 2022-23 are mentioned below.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course.

IBPS Exams Dates & Stages

The registration process for IBPS exams will be via online mode only. Candidates will be required to do a single registration for both Prelims and Main exam.

IBPS RRB 2022

IBPS RRB Exam 2022 for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant will be conducted in two stages - Preliminary and Mains. The IBPS RRB preliminary exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant is scheduled to be held on August 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2022. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will appear for the IBPS RRB mains exam. The main exam for the post of IBPS RRB Officer Scale I will be held on September 24, 2022 and the Office Assistant main exam will be held on October 01, 2022.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II & III is a single staged examination. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 24, 2022. The admit card for the exams will be issued 15 days prior to the examination.

IBPS PO 2022

IBPS PO 2022 will be a two-staged examination. The IBPS PO Prelims exam will be held on October 15, 16, 22, 2022 and mains will be held on November 26, 2022. The prelims will be of qualifying nature. Once the scorecards are released, the qualified candidates would be able to download the admit card for the mains exam. The facility to download IBPS PO admit card would be tentatively available 15 days prior to the examination. Only those candidates who pass the prelims will appear for the IBPS PO mains 2022 exam.

IBPS SO 2022

The selection process of IBPS SO constitutes two stages - Preliminary & Mains. The IBPS SO 2022 prelims is scheduled for December 24, 31, 2022 and mains will be held on January 29, 2023.

IBPS Clerk 2022

IBPS will conduct the IBPS Clerk exam through two stages. IBPS Clerk prelims will be held on August 28, 2022, September 3, 9, 2022 and the mains exam for IBPS Clerk will be held on October 8, 2022. Candidates will be required to clear the prelims exam to be eligible for the mains.

The admit card for various IBPS exams will be issued tentatively a few days prior to the date of the exam. Candidates must start checking the official website at least 10 days before the exam for admit card.

Post-Wise Salary Structure of IBPS RRB, PO, Clerk & SO

IBPS RRB Salary

IBPS RRB salary varies with different posts. The net salary ranges from INR 21,000 to 58,000 for IBPS RRB employees. Following is the post-wise in-hand salary of various IBPS RRB employees.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 (Probationary Officer or PO) - INR 51,000/- to 58,000/-

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 (Generalist & Specialist or SO) - INR 33,000/- to 39,000/-

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 3 - INR 38,000/- to 44,000/-

IBPS RRB Office Assistant or Clerk (Multipurpose) - INR 15,000/- to 19,000/-

IBPS PO Salary

The pay scale of IBPS PO is as per the 7th Pay Commission. Several allowances like DA, HRA and special allowances are attached to the IBPS PO salary. Also, there are some deductions like NPS, TDS, Union Fee on the IBPS PO salary. Thus, the gross in-hand salary of the IBPS PO is calculated after including deductions and allowances.

In-Hand Salary of IBPS PO - INR 52,630.38/-

The IBPS PO salary may slightly vary depending on the location and branch of the bank.

IBPS SO Salary

IBPS SO Salary ranges from INR 36,400/ to INR 64,600/-. There are different allowances and deductions attached to the IBPS SO salary. The gross in-hand salary for various officer scales are mentioned below.

IBPS SO Officer Scale I - INR 36,400/-

IBPS SO Officer Scale II - INR 48,800/-

IBPS SO Officer Scale III - INR 64,600/-

IBPS Clerk Salary

IBPS Clerk Salary ranges from INR 19,470/- to INR 19,588/-. The pay of an IBPS Clerk varies on the basis of years served, location and branch of posting and includes various allowances & deductions. The in-hand salary of the IBPS clerk is given below.

Gross Salary of IBPS Clerk - INR 19,470/- to INR 19,588/-

The in-hand salary of various posts of IBPS may vary with the location of posting and are subject to change. Also, there is a deduction of 10% from the basic salary under the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of IBPS for upcoming notifications of the exam that they are want to appear in. They are also advised to solve sample papers and take regular mock tests as it will help them make self-assessments throughout the course of their preparation. Aspirants must check the eligibility criteria specified by the conducting authority before applying for any of the IBPS exams.