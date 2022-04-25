HYSTEROSCOPY- PROCEDURE OF CHOICE FOR INTRAUTERINE PROBLEMS

The reproductive organ of the female, the uterus, apart from nurturing a baby can present with various problems inside its cavity. These problems often lead to symptoms like bleeding abnormalities, infertility, repeated miscarriages which requires prompt diagnosis and management. Earlier, before the advent of special instruments to view the inside of the uterine cavity, the pathologies inside the cavity were missed leading to persistence of symptoms and ending up in the only treatment choice – hysterectomy (uterus removal).

With the advent of hysteroscopy, the situation has changed and the diagnosis of intrauterine problems is made easy. Technically advanced operative systems, smaller diameter scopes and distension media have made hysteroscopy a modern gynaecologist’s armamentarium. Various treatment options have thus opened up for cases of abnormal uterine bleeding and infertility due to endometrial polyps, fibroids. Conservative options for bleeding problems help to avert hysterectomy.

What is hysteroscopy?

Hysteroscopy is a procedure done by inserting a 3-5mm thin, long telescope through the vagina and the neck of the uterus(cervix) into the uterine cavity. Fluid is used to distend the uterine cavity for clear visualisation. A camera connected to the other end of the scope displays the image on a monitor. The telescope has channels through which special operating instruments can be inserted to perform operative procedures inside the uterine cavity like taking a biopsy -tissue sample from endometrial lining, removal of polyps, small fibroids inside the cavity etc.

What is outpatient hysteroscopy and day care hysteroscopy?

A hysteroscopy can be done under local or general anaesthesia. Most procedures are done on an outpatient basis with simple pain killers given one hour before the procedure. Office or out-patient hysteroscopy has become the procedure of choice for diagnostic as well as minor operations inside the uterine cavity.

Hysteroscopy is done as a day care procedure in the operation theatre under general anaesthesia in the following cases where outpatient hysteroscopy is difficult.

A large intra uterine pathology (large or multiple polyps /fibroids)

Increased procedure pain is anticipated

Patient anxiety

Tight cervix

Benefits of office hysteroscopy:

Patient and physician convenience

No General Anaesthesia

Faster Recovery

Cost effectiveness

Uses of hysteroscopy:

Diagnostic:

Heavy or irregular bleeding not improving with medication

Bleeding in between periods

Bleeding after menopause

Irregular bleeding while on hormonal therapy

Abnormal thickening of uterine lining (e.g. in cases of PCOS)

Suspicion of polyp or fibroid on USG

Infertility

Unexplained miscarriages

Operative procedures:

Removal of polyps- small tissue growth in the lining of the uterine cavity

Removal of lost or stuck intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD)

Removal of fibroids in the cavity

Removal of scar tissue in the uterus

Endometrial ablation (procedure to make the uterine lining thinner to prevent heavy periods)

Uterine malformations (diagnosis and treatment) eg. Removal of septum or wall in the uterus

Hysteroscopy in infertility:

Infertility may be caused by uterine factors like fibroids, polyps, scarring, abnormal uterine structure. Hysteroscopy helps in diagnosis and correction of these problems thereby enabling successful implantation. Minimally invasive methods are always preferred in cases of infertility for better reproductive outcomes. Hysteroscopy procedures have become a routine in IVF centres.

What to expect after hysteroscopy:

If local anaesthetic was used you can go home after a short period of rest.

In cases of general anaesthesia, you will be sent home after you come out of the effects of anaesthesia .

Period like cramps lasting 1-2 days , mild bleeding which may last upto a week are normally experienced following hysteroscopy. Simple pain killers may be taken if required.

You can resume normal activities the same day.

