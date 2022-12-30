Hypospadias, a birth defect of the penis - all you need to know

December 30, 2022 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

What is hypospadias?

It’s a condition where the urinary opening (pee hole) is located on the underside of the penis instead of its right place at the tip of the glans (head of penis).

How is hypospadias diagnosed?

Pediatricians usually diagnose this condition on routine newborn examination after birth.

What are the different types of hypospadias?

The type of hypospadias is described by where the urinary opening is.

In mild type (distal hypospadias), the opening is on the glans or just beneath it.

In moderate type(mid hypospadias), the opening is on the body of the penis.

In severe varieties (peno-scrotal / scrotal hypospadias), the opening is further down.

What are the symptoms of hypospadias?

Penis may look abnormal depending on the severity.

Incomplete foreskin exposing the head of penis, making a hood on the top.

Downward curvature of the penis (chordee), more with increasing severity.

Fountain like urine flow from the abnormally located opening.

What causes hypospadias?

Exact cause of hypospadias is unknown.

It could be due to problems in hormones during formation of penis.

Genetic and environmental factors also may play a role.

Is it associated with any other abnormalities and any tests required after its detection?

Mild to moderate types are usually not associated with any other abnormalities and don’t require any tests.

In severe types, one or both testes may be missing in the scrotum. If so, further testing is required.

How is hypospadias treated?

If your pediatrician detects hypospadias, they’ll refer you to a pediatric urologist for treatment. Hypospadias can be corrected by surgery.

Is surgery mandatory for all types of hypospadias?

Surgery is required most cases except in mildest form where opening is located inside head of penis (glanular type).

Is surgical repair done at birth?

No, Ideal age for hypospadias surgery is around 1 year of age, safer for your child to undergo anesthesia.

How does the surgery work?

The goal of hypospadias surgery is to make a normal looking, straight penis with urinary opening at tip.

It usually involves 4 steps.

Straightening the penile shaft Reconstruction of urinary channel Bringing the opening inside head of the penis Removal of excess foreskin or reconstruction of foreskin

The surgical repair for mild to moderate types is usually done in single stage and, multiple stages may be required in severe types.

How long the patient need to stay in hospital for surgery?

Most of the hypospadias operations are done as day care surgery. So the patient will be discharged on the same day with a tube to drain urine for 5 to 14 days depending on the type of surgery.

What is the outlook for children with hypospadias?

Hypospadias surgery is highly successful with experienced hands. The penis will look and function almost normal after surgery.

Is there any long-term consequences?

Once corrected, most repairs last a lifetime. They can have normal sexual life and reproduction without problems.

Key points to remember

Hypospadias will not correct itself over time, most cases will require a surgical repair.

Never do circumcision if your baby’s penis looks abnormal, as foreskin will be required for repair.

Surgery should be done only by an experienced pediatric urologist.

Ideal age for surgery is around 1 year, should be completed before the kid goes to school.

Outcome is excellent in most of the cases.

