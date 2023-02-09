  • Cost-effective: Compared with traditional ink cartridges, it uses high-yield ink tanks that result in lower costs per page.
  • Smarter tank value: You can print up to 12,000 black pages and 6,000 colour pages for a fraction of the cost. You can save energy by using HP’s Auto-On/Auto-Off technology. Ink sensors also prevent costly printhead replacements.
  • Conveniently intuitive: This printer has an easy-to-refill ink system and automatic double-sided printing that saves time and paper. With smart buttons, the mobile-guided setup printer tells you what to do next. For easy refilling, it is also a colour-coded, mess-free recyclable bottle.
  • Ready when you are: You can print and scan from mobile devices with self-healing Wi-Fi. You can even fax from your phone with HP Smart App
  • Versatile: In addition to legal and photo paper, it supports a wide range of paper types and sizes.
  • Environmentally conscious printing: With 45% recycled plastic, it’s better for you and the environment. With the cartridge-free Smart Tank and HP Planet Partners’ easy recycling at no charge, cartridge waste is a thing of the past.
  • Reliable: Printers from HP are known for their durability and reliability.