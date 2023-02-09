February 09, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

In today’s hybrid world, home and small businesses in India are embracing technology for digital transformation and seeking affordable, easy-to-use, and smart printing solutions. It’s important to choose a versatile printer like the Smart Tank 580 - HP’s latest printer which is engineered for micro-businesses, home businesses, and home users to cater to their everyday printing needs.

After extensive research, the HP Smart Tank 580 has been developed to meet the needs of micro-small businesses and home users. People who print a lot at home and micro businesses require high-volume, cost-effective printers that are hassle-free, low maintenance, and print continuously. In other words, the Smart Tank 580 provides top value, is extremely reliable, and is easy to use.

The HP Smart Tank 580 offers small businesses and home users a cost-effective, high-volume, convenient, versatile, and reliable printing solution.

How does HP Smart Tank 580 printer meet your needs?

A) For small businesses: It is a hassle and time-consuming process to get printers repaired if/when they break down. Home/micro businesspeople who need printers for smooth business operations think printers are a hassle - from setting them up to using them. With the HP Smart Tank 580 printer, you can print uninterrupted thanks to the printer’s reliability and ease of use.

B) For consumers: With HP home printing solutions, users can work and get school done from home in a mindful, conscious manner. The Smart Tank 580 not only features ease of installation, use, and maintenance but also is reliable and cost-effective. Consumers can experience peace of mind with an extended warranty of 1 + 1 year (the second year after redemption) & 6-hour call to resolution.

What makes HP Smart Tank 580 a great choice

Cost-effective: Compared with traditional ink cartridges, it uses high-yield ink tanks that result in lower costs per page.

Smarter tank value: You can print up to 12,000 black pages and 6,000 colour pages for a fraction of the cost. You can save energy by using HP’s Auto-On/Auto-Off technology. Ink sensors also prevent costly printhead replacements.

Conveniently intuitive: This printer has an easy-to-refill ink system and automatic double-sided printing that saves time and paper. With smart buttons, the mobile-guided setup printer tells you what to do next. For easy refilling, it is also a colour-coded, mess-free recyclable bottle.

Ready when you are: You can print and scan from mobile devices with self-healing Wi-Fi. You can even fax from your phone with HP Smart App

Versatile: In addition to legal and photo paper, it supports a wide range of paper types and sizes.

Environmentally conscious printing: With 45% recycled plastic, it’s better for you and the environment. With the cartridge-free Smart Tank and HP Planet Partners’ easy recycling at no charge, cartridge waste is a thing of the past.

Reliable: Printers from HP are known for their durability and reliability.

Ink tank printers like the HP Smart Tank 580 are highly efficient, low-cost, and high-quality, making them ideal for small offices and homes. It is also extremely economical, as its refillable ink tanks allow you to save up to 50% on ink costs. Additionally, its fast-printing speeds of up to 10 pages per minute, as well as its wireless printing capabilities, make it perfect for multi-user environments. With its affordable price and reliable performance, the HP Smart Tank 580 is the perfect printer for your home or office, whether you want to print a few pages or a dozen! HP Smart Tank 580 printer is available at a price of INR 18,848.

