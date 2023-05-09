HP Chromebook 15 is the best laptop for students. Here’s why

May 09, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

The way we learn and stay entertained continues to evolve as the world around us does. HP unveiled it’s all new Chromebook 15 to meet these demands and to provide a seamless experience for students in the fast-paced world they live in. The HP Chromebook’s advanced features simplify learning for young learners, allowing them to easily switch between work and play. An impressive all-in-one device, the HP Chromebook 15 provides a convenient and enjoyable way to learn and stay entertained. Here’s how.

HP Chromebook 15: the all-in-one solution

The HP Chromebook 15 has recently been launched in India, making a significant addition to the Chromebook portfolio. Powered by Intel’s Celeron N4500 Processor, the Chromebook is designed to anticipate and exceed all needs of young students. Be it college assignments and projects or school homework, the Chromebook 15 helps young people to collaborate, multitask, and switch seamlessly between work and play as they navigate a constantly evolving hybrid learning environment.

With its exceptional battery life, large screen, and strong connectivity, the HP Chromebook 15 is the go-to choice for students who want an all-in-one device that is easy to carry and provides a convenient and enjoyable way to learn and stay entertained.

Here are key features of the HP Chromebook 15 that enable young students to do more in the hybrid learning world:

1. Built for versatility and mobility in a hybrid learning environment: The HP Chromebook 15 is designed to meet the demands of a hybrid learning environment, allowing students to learn and work from anywhere with ease. It is lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry in a backpack or bag. The battery life of this device can last up to 11.5 hours, which is ideal for extended use.

2. Speech-to-text feature for completing assignments quickly: The speech-to-text feature on the HP Chromebook 15 allows students to complete assignments quickly without having to type out every word. This feature can be especially helpful for students who struggle with typing or who need to work quickly.

3. Compatible with Office365, Google Assistant, Google Classroom, and more: The HP Chromebook 15 is compatible with a variety of software and applications, including Office365, Google Assistant, and Google Classroom. This compatibility makes it easy for students to use the tools they need to learn and work efficiently.

4. Dedicated numeric keypad and oversized touchpad for easy multitasking: The Chromebook’s dedicated numeric keypad and oversized touchpad make multitasking a breeze, allowing students to work efficiently and quickly navigate between tasks.

5. HP QuickDrop for quick transfer of work files and personal creations across devices: The HP QuickDrop feature allows for seamless and quick transfer of work files and personal creations across devices, making it easy for students to access their work and content no matter where they are.

6. Dual mics and Wide Vision HD camera for participating in numerous virtual calls: The Chromebook’s dual mics and Wide Vision HD camera make it easy for students to participate in virtual calls and meetings, providing clear audio and video.

7. Display with 250 units of brightness for immersive viewing experience: The HP Chromebook 15 features a high-quality display with micro-edge bezels and 250 units of brightness, providing an immersive viewing experience – be it movies, games, or binge-watching shows at home or on-the-go!

8. Dual speakers for creating a mini movie theatre right on your desktop: The Chromebook’s dual speakers provide a rich and immersive audio experience, making it feel like you are in a mini movie theatre, wherever you are!

9. Ample storage space for storing files and documents: No more worries of running out of space as the HP Chromebook 15 has 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage - enough and more bandwidth to keep your files, documents and other media with ease.

10. Access to Google One with a 12-month membership, including 100GB of cloud storage across Google Apps and services: The Chromebook also comes with access to Google One, which includes a 12-month membership and 100GB of cloud storage across Google Apps and services. This makes it easy for students to access their files and content from anywhere, without having to worry about storage limitations.

With a starting price of Rs 28,999, the HP Chromebook 15 is a smart, stylish and super performing accessory for young people today. This product is available in two unique colours - Forest Teal and Mineral Silver - that complement the style and lifestyle of young students

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”