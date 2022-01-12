How your restaurant’s HVAC/ AHU ventilation system can bring down virus transmission. UV-C is a trusted solution worldwide.

Citizens have been wary of mingling in enclosed spaces for fear of being infected by the COVID-19 virus or its variants. With cutting edge UV-C technology available to upgrade your existing ventilation system of HVAC/ AHU Unit, this risk can be brought to a minimum.

For almost two years, we have lived life straight out of a sci-fi movie. After a siege by the COVID-19 virus in early 2020, we’ve largely been confined to our homes, wary of being infected. Feelings of loneliness and panic became common, and our days passed in a blur. Plus, our weekends that were earlier marked by visits to restaurants and bars (after a hectic work week) became a thing of the past.

Fortunately, the intensive vaccination drives by governments across the world have brought in much-needed relief to people. People are gradually making their way again to restaurants and malls, keeping safety protocols in mind.

While personal accountability is essential, it is also critical that entrepreneurs who run these eateries and entertainment hubs exercise caution for the health and well-being of their customers and staff.

As they prepare to welcome crowds yet again, there is increased focus on hygiene standards, physical distancing and adapting to new-age contactless technologies. But what is particularly important is to pay attention to the ventilation systems.

Here are some ways in which restaurant owners can ensure they earn profits, and at the same time, follow safe practices for their customers and employees:

1. Empathetic human resource policies and better communication

This is a time of uncertainty and worry, which is why restaurant and mall owners must introduce empathetic policies that take into consideration the well-being of their staff. The policies must also be flexible, and should encourage sick employees to stay at home. In case an employee has come in close contact with any other staff, their health should also be monitored. They must be asked to quarantine, until they test negative.

Monetarily, their compensation should not be impacted, in case they fall sick. Restaurant owners should also distribute care packages to their employees or provide any kind of assistance that makes their sick employee feel more included even under such circumstances.

2. Ensure your space is sanitised and all protocols are followed

In spite of the world believing that things are pretty normal, we can’t forget that COVID-19 isn’t over! That’s why it is better to be safe than sorry. Sanitise your restaurant at frequent intervals, ensure the security personnel record temperatures at the entry point, and that both staff and customers do not enter the premises without wearing a proper, well-fitted mask. Enforce strict safety protocols, so that you are on top of your game.

3. A well-ventilated space is a must

As per the World Health Organisation, it is imperative that ventilation systems operate properly. That’s why, try to increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible by opening doors and windows, and creating an outdoor space.

Furthermore, make a conscious effort to upgrade the ventilation system. The risk of contracting the virus or its variants increases in crowded and poorly ventilated settings. That’s because the virus passes between people through infected respiratory particles in the form of droplets and aerosols. In fact, research reveals that areas that do not have proper ventilation can have infected aerosols that can linger in the air, and travel farther than 1 metre.

Most heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems pull outside air inside, as per the WHO. While HVACs are now omnipresent, they can play a key role in controlling the spread of SarsCov2 and its emerging variants, if maintained properly. The V in HVAC, or ventilation, is the process of replacing or exchanging air within a space.

This provides a better quality of air indoors and involves the removal of moisture, smoke, odours, heat, dust, airborne bacteria, carbon dioxide, and other gases. Moreover, it ensures temperature control and oxygen replenishment.

Why are UV-C tubes the buzzword?

UV-C fixtures installed in air-handling-unit (AHU) plenums/ ducts, air-distribution systems, or HVAC ductwork inactivate microorganisms “on the fly.” Restaurants can easily reduce the risk of employees and customers getting infected by installing UV-C tubes inside the HVAC/ AHU systems. The cutting edge tech employed by the UV-C tubes makes it possible to have cleaner indoor space by adjusting the germicidal dose according to UV-C intensity, exposure time and target pathogen’s susceptibility to UV-C.

OSRAM UV-C tubes have a proven record of adapting to HVAC/AHU systems fitted as they are with a low-pressure Hg discharge lamp, transparent long-life coating, soft glass tube, and do not generate ozone. At the same time, they offer high efficiency, resulting in safer spaces for you and your guests.

Equipped with the latest European technology, OSRAM UV-C tubes are like no other! Armed with the right policies and the best in safety practices, get ready to welcome your guests and employees safely to your restaurant once again!