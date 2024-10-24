Gold is not just a precious metal in Indian households, it’s a symbol of prosperity, security, and good fortune, especially during festive times like Diwali. As the festival of lights approaches, rising gold rates bring more bling to the gold markets and millions of homes. Whether you’re looking to invest in gold or take a gold loan to fund sudden expenses, understanding the current gold rate can offer significant financial benefits. If you reside in Delhi or Pune, knowing today’s gold rate in Delhi or the gold rate today in Pune can ensure you get the maximum value for your gold jewellery.

Why borrowers should monitor the gold rate

When unexpected expenses arise, a gold loan offers one of the quickest and most convenient ways to access funds. The amount you can borrow depends on the value of your gold, which is directly influenced by the current gold rate. This makes it essential to monitor today’s gold rate in Delhi or Pune to ensure you get the maximum possible loan amount.

For example, if you see that the gold rate today in Pune has increased, it might be the perfect time to apply for a gold loan, as you can bag a larger loan amount. Similarly, those in Delhi or other regions can also track their local gold rates to time their loans better. You can do this if it’s a planned loan. The higher the gold price, the more value you can unlock from your gold jewellery when you need funds.

Choosing the right lender

There is no dearth of lender options in the market. However, choosing the wrong lender can do more harm than good. Trusted and institutional lenders like Bajaj Finance offer attractive gold loan options, ensuring that you get the best possible value for your gold.

Here’s why Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan stands out as one of the best options in the market:

High loan amounts: Gold loans start from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore, depending on the value of your gold. Whether you need a small loan for Diwali shopping or a larger amount for business investments, you can find a loan that suits your requirements.

Easy application process: You can apply for a gold loan online and their representatives will guide you through the application process when you visit a nearby branch.

Part-release facility: You have the flexibility to repay a portion of your loan early and retrieve part of your gold jewellery before the loan tenure ends. This is perfect for those who need quick access to their gold jewellery again. No part-prepayment or foreclosure fees: Unlike many other lenders, Bajaj Finance does not charge any fees for part-prepayments or loan foreclosures. You have the freedom to repay your loan early without worrying about additional costs.

Transparent evaluation: They use the latest karat meters across all branches to ensure a fair evaluation of your gold, giving you the highest possible loan value.

Complimentary insurance: Your gold jewellery is insured for free while it’s in the custody of Bajaj Finance, protecting your gold against theft or misplacement.

Multiple repayment options: Choose from a variety of repayment plans, including monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual interest payments, depending on what works best for your financial situation.

With over 800 branches across India, Bajaj Finance ensures that you have easy access to their services, whether you’re in a metro city or a smaller town.

Imagine turning your cherished gold jewellery into a quick source of funds while still enjoying complete ownership of your gold. The Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan makes this a possibility. Apply today to leverage your idle gold!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

