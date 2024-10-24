  • High loan amounts: Gold loans start from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore, depending on the value of your gold. Whether you need a small loan for Diwali shopping or a larger amount for business investments, you can find a loan that suits your requirements.
  • Easy application process: You can apply for a gold loan online and their representatives will guide you through the application process when you visit a nearby branch.
  • Part-release facility: You have the flexibility to repay a portion of your loan early and retrieve part of your gold jewellery before the loan tenure ends. This is perfect for those who need quick access to their gold jewellery again. No part-prepayment or foreclosure fees: Unlike many other lenders, Bajaj Finance does not charge any fees for part-prepayments or loan foreclosures. You have the freedom to repay your loan early without worrying about additional costs.
  • Transparent evaluation: They use the latest karat meters across all branches to ensure a fair evaluation of your gold, giving you the highest possible loan value.
  • Complimentary insurance: Your gold jewellery is insured for free while it’s in the custody of Bajaj Finance, protecting your gold against theft or misplacement.
  • Multiple repayment options: Choose from a variety of repayment plans, including monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual interest payments, depending on what works best for your financial situation.