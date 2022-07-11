Croma - a store chain of electronics, household appliances, and digital products - was launched in 2006 by the Tata Group company. Today, the enterprise is presented in over 40 cities of India. Also, clients can place orders through the official website that operates 24x7. The product range of the online store includes products of more than 200 local and foreign brands. Besides, Croma develops its own brand heavily — Life, More Beautiful. The main product categories are:

household appliances;

kitchen goods;

computers and tablets;

smartphones and gadgets;

TVs, audio, and video equipment;

smart devices;

self-care products;

games and accessories.

Also, there is a special platform called Gadgets of Desire for all fans of innovative products. If products are in stock, shipping takes no more than 3 hours for cities where the store chain is present. You can also get your order at the nearest office once you are notified it’s ready. You can pay by debit or credit cards, bank transfer through the online bank account, e-wallet, EMI, UPI, and gift cards.

The company’s website offers various bonuses to the clients within the Privileges Programme. Customers can also get discounts by participating in public promotions and activating coupons

Privileges Programme

To join the local Privileges Programme, you have to fill in the application form. You can get more information by calling 1800226699. The status of a regular customer means regular personal discounts for loyalty and many additional bonuses. For example, fast service for household appliances and electronics even if you bought them in other stores. You should just submit your request and wait till a manager contacts you to discuss the situation.

Owners of old devices can trade them in for new ones. It’s necessary to go to the nearest Croma store, give your device for inspection, and get an Exchange Bonus in case you accept the sum offered. This certificate allows you to buy a new fridge or an air conditioner with a discount. Also, the company holds a free electronics recycling program — E-Waste Disposal On Call. Employees of the enterprise are up to come to your place at a specified time. In addition to this, Croma clients can apply for Pre-Qualified Credit with beneficial conditions.

Croma Special Offers

There are regular special offers and promos on the Croma site that are held by the online store and its partners. By participating in such promotions, you can get discounts, free shipping, and other bonuses. Here are some of the offers that are available today.

Best Deals on Accessories

The online store offers discounts of up to 75% for accessories. The promotion includes over 260 items. You can make yourself familiar with the list of promotional goods on the event page . The discount is already applied to prices, so you can just make a purchase. Also, you can find an additional free shipping bonus quite often. The sale period is limited, so don’t wait for too long to place an order.

Croma’s Good Life Fest

Participants of this promotion can get discounts of up to 40% for purchasing washing machines from Croma, Samsung, LG, Bosch, or other popular brands. During the event, there is also a sale for water purifiers, microwaves and ovens, self-care tools, accessories, and other household appliances. Specific items from these categories have a 70% discount. To get this bonus, you should just add the item to the cart and place an order.

Back to School Laptop Offers 2022

Laptops and tablets are one of the most popular categories in the Croma online store. The Back to School promotion provides the opportunity to purchase laptops at decreased prices. The discount applies to Dell, HP, Asus, Apple, and many other popular brands. You can find laptops for any case, from inexpensive simple models for studying to high-performance gaming laptops. You can also get beneficial Extended warranty plans for devices, which provides financial protection in case of any force majeure.

More For Your Money

CITI clients can get a discount (up to 7,5%) or cashback (7,5%) just for paying for orders by debit or credit cards of this bank. The maximum bonus amount is Rs.2500. You can only use this bonus on Monday. Bank of Baroda credit cards owners get 5% discounts on Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday, there is the same promotion held for ICICI Bank clients; Friday to Sunday — for Kotak, HSBK, and AU clients. You can get detailed information about the promo conditions on the promo page.

Free coupons from the Croma store

The company releases free coupons frequently to encourage regular customers and attract new clients. Guests who have registered on the site receive coupons through their accounts or emails. Others can find such bonuses on the partners’ markets of the online store.

All the valid Croma special offers are either promo invites (‘empty’ coupons) or promo codes (coupons with a word or a combination). In the first case, you can just click on the link and place an order according to the promo conditions. A promo code has to be activated in the cart by entering it in the Enter Coupon Code field (it appears after you click on the Apply Coupon button). Each code has its expiration date and it may not work if the product is already included in another promotion.