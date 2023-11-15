November 15, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

Before you start reading how to prepare Sociology optional for UPSC CSE exam, you must know that the success of any exam is not blind luck or overnight cramming but a thorough understanding of what you want to achieve and the determination to do it. This determination is a higher calling when it comes to the UPSC CSE exam. It is not called the most coveted exam for no reason. The competition increases if you have chosen Sociology optional paper. In this article, a detailed itinerary will be discussed on how to prepare for Sociology optional paper and overall increase your marks in the UPSC exam.

1. A Thorough Understanding of Sociology Optional Syllabus For UPSC

The foundation of your preparation lies in a thorough understanding of Sociology optional syllabus for UPSC. Carefully examine each topic, subtopic, and the prescribed readings to gain a clear picture of the scope and depth of the subject.

The most common mistake that aspirants commit after deciding on their optional subject is that they merely read the syllabus. However, reading the Sociology optional syllabus will not suffice. Since the UPSC connects with its audience through its previous year question paper and its syllabus, one must know how to read that language. A mentor, in this case can help you prepare for Sociology optional for UPSC CSE exam with much ease. Dr. Huma Hassan, is an expert Sociology UPSC mentor. She is a gold medalist in Sociology and has completed her PhD in the same from the JNU. She is an ex-faculty member of Jamia Milia Islamia and is currently teaching at Plutus IAS. She says, “Aspirants, while going through the syllabus of Sociology, construct an image of sociology as a soft discipline without having clarity that it is not about commonsensical knowledge that they already know while reading subtopics like caste system, religion, or marriage. Hence, they need a sociological lens to understand these topics. Aspirants should mind that for UPSC optional, they must have a deeper analysis of the syllabus.”

2. Compile a Comprehensive Study Material For Sociology Optional Paper

After going through the syllabus, the next strategy to prepare for the Sociology optional is to compile all the study materials. You can consult with your teachers and subject experts to know which books to read to achieve maximum marks in your Sociology optional subject.

Best Book for Sociology optional for UPSC CSE exam:

NCERT Class 11 & 12 Sociology Textbook

Plutus IAS, Sociology, PYQ, prepared by Dr Huma Hassan

A Critical Understanding to Sociology by Amir Mirfakhraie

Sociological Theory by Abhijit Kundu

Sociology by John Scott

Pathways: approaches to the study of society in India by T. N Madan

Sociology of Indian Society by C N Shankar Rao

Haralambos and Holborn (Blue book)

Capitalism and Modern Social Theory by Anthony Giddens

Social change in India by M.N. Srinivas

Rural Sociology by Doshi and Jain

This booklist provides a solid foundation for your Sociology optional preparation. Remember, this journey is a marathon, not a sprint. Continuous effort and dedication are the keys to success. Equip yourself with the right resources and embark on this transformative journey with unwavering determination.

Apart from this, you must also follow Sociology previous year question paper. This will help you understand the pattern of UPSC questions and identify frequently repeated topics.

3. Develop The Perfect Strategy For Sociology Optional For UPSC CSE Exam

The most common mistake that aspirants make when planning to prepare for the Sociology optional is not making it realistic. Candidates know themselves best, so it is pointless to create a Sociology optional strategy that does not align with their strengths and preferences. Many aspirants try to imitate the strategies of past toppers, but this approach is flawed because individual strengths and learning styles vary. Techniques that have worked for others may not be effective for you. Making a strategy for Sociology is very crucial and should always be individualistic in nature.

Dr. Hassan says,” Aspirants get indulged in looking at toppers’ answer sheets and notes at the initial stage of their preparation and develop a feeling of incompetence and nervousness. But here students must know that Rome was not built in one day. Toppers become toppers after passing the same phases of confusion and ambiguity of the initial days. Hence, hard work and consistency are something that we must compare and not randomly use any model answers or notes; everyone’s journey is different.”

4. Maintain Best Notes For Sociology Optional And Engage in Active Reading

An active reading habit is a great help, especially when you are preparing for Sociology optional. Many aspirants misperceive Sociology as a relatively easier optional subject compared to others. However, the vast scope of the Sociology syllabus demands extensive and continuous learning. Since it synchronizes with society and it being a moving phenomenon, constant learning is required. Regularly reading newspapers and keeping up with UPSC current affairs are crucial for effective preparation.

Dr. Hassan stresses the importance of keeping up with the news. She says,” Aspirants should incorporate news articles in their sociology notes. For each topic, one should have 2-3 examples from the present happenings. This step will enrich your answer and will make it unique, hence will fetch more marks.”

Apart from this, you can also avail best notes for Sociology optional from some of the best IAS coaching institutes like Plutus IAS, Yojna IAS, Kautilya IAS, and Gyanaj.com, you can find it on websites like exam phobia and onlinekhanmarket. You can only score good marks provided you maintain notes for Sociology optional subjects. Maintain a separate note copy for it to avoid mixing notes with other GS papers.

5. Having A Conceptual Clarity Of What You Study

While you are reading and learning about each topic, it is crucial to have a strong static knowledge of the topic first. With strong foundational knowledge, it will become easier to further the subject knowledge in a more dynamic frame. You can also watch YouTube videos for Sociology optional for UPSC exam. In addition to this, you should also review Sociology previous year question paper to understand the pattern and the dynamic nature of UPSC’s question style.

Aspirants must follow a strict continuity in their answer writing schedule. Once the syllabus is complete, they should start writing answers and get it evaluated. The more the answer writing, the merrier will be the marks in the Main examination.

6. Seek Guidance from Experienced Mentors

One should opt for mentorship because, with a short syllabus, Sociology encompasses a variety of views that can lead to confusion. Experienced and professional guidance will help aspirants become civil servants rather than sociologists. In addition to Dr. Huma Hassan, Ms. Shalini Singh is another highly regarded Sociology subject expert guide. Ms. Shalini Singh’s impressive credentials include qualifying for the UPSC Mains exam on three occasions. She has also qualified for UPPCS mains exam in 2019. She currently imparts her expertise to Sociology optional aspirants as a faculty member at Yojna IAS. Apart from this, you can also join the best IAS coaching in Delhi .

7. Answer Writing Practise With Test Series

The best way to prepare for Sociology optional is to practice writing answers. Exam preparation is never complete without evaluating one’s own strengths and drawbacks. Aspirants must follow a strict continuity in their answer writing schedule. Once the syllabus is complete, they should start writing answers and get it evaluated. The more the answer writing, the merrier will be the marks in the Main examination.

Incorporating contemporary examples from news articles is a highly effective strategy for achieving top marks in the Sociology optional. For instance, each topic should include 2-3 examples drawn from current events. This step will enrich your answer and will make it unique, hence will fetch more marks. Make sure to review your answers from the best teachers for Sociology optional , as they will be able to help you in a manner that can get you maximum marks. Dr. Hassan advices the aspirants by saying, “Aspirants must follow a strict continuity in their answer writing schedule. Once the syllabus is complete, they should start writing answers and get it evaluated. The more the answer writing, the merrier will be the marks in the Main examination.”

