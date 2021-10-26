How to Prepare for India’s Largest Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2021 and Also Stand a Chance to Win a Trip to NASA?

26 October 2021 18:57 IST

Aakash BYJU’s has announced the much awaited Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam - ANTHE 2021. Touted by students as an exam that helped changed their destiny, by bringing their career dreams within reach, ANTHE 2021 has the added promise of a trip to NASA for 5 students.

Students today are highly career-oriented and start their journey towards their dream career at an early stage. Appearing for different competitive exams is one of the crucial steps in their journey. To help these ambitious students get ready for competitive exams like NEET and JEE, Aakash BYJU’S has announced the dates for its flagship exam - Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2021.

ANTHE 2021 Overview

ANTHE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted every year to help students know their potential at All India Level and accordingly start their journey towards their goal of becoming a doctor or an engineer. By registering for ANTHE, students can win up to 100% scholarship, cash awards, benefit from the guidance of Aakash BYJU's experts, get free access to School Booster Course, and last but not the least – an all expense paid trip to NASA (for selected students).

To ensure that every deserving student gets a chance to appear for the exam and benchmark their performance against aspirants across the country, ANTHE 2021 will be conducted both in online and offline modes. Students can choose either of the two modes during ANTHE registration.

ANTHE 2021 Exam Details

ANTHE 2021 Preparation Tips

A good score in ANTHE 2021 will not only ensure a chance to get up to 100% scholarship, cash awards, and a FREE trip to NASA but will also allow you to learn from the experts at Aakash BYJU's to start preparation of NEET/JEE and other competitive exams like NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads, to name a few.

Wondering how to get a brilliant score in ANTHE 2021?

Given the increasing number of students registering for ANTHE every year, the level of competition is getting higher with each passing year. However, this doesn't mean you cannot score high in ANTHE. With the right preparation strategy and the expert ANTHE 2021 preparation tips shared here, you can gain an edge over other students. Adopt the following strategies and no one can stop you from achieving your dream.

Start Early

It is never too early to start preparing for ANTHE. Even if you haven't registered for the exam yet, but have decided to appear for the same, you can start your preparation. Starting your preparation at an early stage gives you ample time for revision, practice, and making necessary changes in your preparation plan.

Be Thorough with the Exam Pattern and the Syllabus

Understanding the exam pattern and the syllabus are the most important steps to start your preparation. It helps you give your preparation the right direction by choosing the right study material.

Read NCERT Books

To secure a good AIR in ANTHE, you should go through NCERT books thoroughly as these are the backbone of your preparation. To crack sections including Chemistry and Biology, NCERT books are enough.

Lay More Emphasis on Weak Topics

Don't let the weak areas dishearten you; rather, take it as a challenge and focus more on your weaknesses to convert them into your strengths. With the right guidance and practice, you definitely can overcome your weaknesses.

Practice is the Key to Success

Like any other competitive exam, success in ANTHE also demands a lot of practice. Aakash BYJU’S provides ANTHE mock tests for practice. In addition to these mock tests, you can also solve as many MCQ-based sample papers as you can.

Analyze Your Preparation

Just solving mock tests is of no help if you don't analyze your performance. Ensure that you analyze your performance after each mock test to gauge your competitive strength and identify the areas that need more attention.

Haven’t registered for ANTHE 2021 yet? Register now to take the first step towards your journey of becoming a doctor or an engineer.