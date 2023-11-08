How To Prepare For History Optional For UPSC CSE Exam

November 08, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

E.H. Carr says,” What is history?, our answer, consciously or unconsciously, reflects our own position in time, and forms part of our answer to the broader question, what view we take of the society in which we live.” Knowing History is a means to understand the present situation. It is only by knowing whats and whys that the person can make a rational decision about the situation. In the UPSC CSE exam, there is nothing more relevant to the subject of ‘NOW’ than History. By choosing History for UPSC CSE optional subject, you gain knowledge of the present, develop critical thinking skills, and improve your writing skills. In this article, we will discuss how you can prepare and create the perfect strategy for History optional for UPSC CSE exam.

1. Go Through The Syllabus Of History Optional In UPSC CSE Exam

Knowing the syllabus should be the first thing before you start your preparation for History optional for UPSC CSE exam. Familiarizing yourself with the syllabus will provide you with a clear understanding of the subjects you’ll be covering. Additionally, if you’re preparing for an optional paper in a field you lack academic background in, you’ll also gain insight into whether or not the subject aligns with your interests.

A comprehensive syllabus serves as a valuable guide, enabling you to focus your learning efforts effectively. With limited time available, dedicating time to studying topics that won’t be included in the exam is a wasteful expenditure of your precious time and energy. Although the UPSC CSE exam spans an entire year, having a firm grasp of the syllabus will prevent you from investing time in studying irrelevant material.

2. Formulate Strategy For History Optional For UPSC

Once you’ve familiarized yourself with the syllabus, the next crucial step is to formulate an effective strategy for your History optional preparation for the UPSC paper. A well-structured study plan will serve as a roadmap, keeping you focused and on track. This plan should encompass all three stages of the UPSC exam, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the subject matter.

Don’t make the mistake of delaying your Mains preparation until after the Prelims exam. The three-month gap between Prelims and Mains is insufficient time to adequately cover the syllabus for both optional papers. To optimize your preparation, utilize the previous year’s question papers (PYQs) for two key purposes:

A. Familiarize yourself with the types of questions asked in the UPSC exam. B. Identify the areas that are most frequently examined.

3. Read, Analyse and Make Notes

Once you’ve thoroughly reviewed the syllabus, analyzed previous year’s question papers, and planned out a comprehensive timetable to cover the material, it’s time to delve into the recommended textbooks for the exam. If you’re a beginner to the subject, establishing a strong conceptual understanding is crucial. Avoid rushing into advanced books under the assumption that you’re missing out on essential knowledge.

While it’s understandable to feel anxious due to the uncertainty of your competition, remember that a solid foundation in the subject will serve you well in the long run. Skipping any crucial steps can hinder your progress and overall preparation. Following this will also help you in making better notes for the optional paper

Joining the best IAS coaching in Delhi can help you better understand the subject. Dr. Jitendra Kumar is a very famous and the best teacher for the History optional for UPSC exam. He has completed his PhD from one of the most prestigious universities in India, i.e. JNU and has an impressive journey as a teacher. He has mentored many students to crack UPSC and become officers. Currently, he teaches at Plutus IAS. He says,” Understand that History is very important, and it is not only important for the examination but for life.” Apart from Plutus IAS, he has also taught in other famous UPSC coaching institutes in Delhi, like Yojna IAS, Kautilya IAS, and Gyanaj.com.

4. Start with foundational textbooks and gradually progress to more specialized materials.

As mentioned above, having a good conceptual understanding of topics will help you in better understanding of topics in advanced books.

Some of the foundational books for History optional for UPSC CSE exam are:

NCERT books from 8 - 12

History of Medieval India by Satish Chandra

Ancient India by R.S. Sharma

Ancient India Vol 1 by Dr. Jitendra Kumar

World History Vol 1 by Dr. Jitendra Kumar

Modern History Vol 1 by Dr. Jitendra Kumar

Medieval History Vol 1 by Dr. Jitendra Kumar

Modern Indian History by Sonali Bansal and Snehil Tripathi

PYQs by Disha Publications

10 Years PYQs For Mains Solved Papers.

Advanced read for the preparation of History optional for UPSC CSE exam is:

Wonder That Was India by A.L. Bashan

Ancient India by Upinder Singh

India’s Struggle For Independence by Bipin Chandra

From Plassey to Partition and After by Shekhar Bandopadhyay

India Since Independence by Bipin Chandra

India After Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha

Indian Art and Culture by Nitin Singhania

While you’re reading the recommended books, remember to make a habit of taking notes. This is the best strategy for History optional for UPSC. You can also take the help of Youtube to understand certain topics. There are plenty of free channels you can refer to for making notes.

For a deeper understanding of the topic, you can also follow YouTube channel for History optional. This practice will prove to be extremely beneficial for the preparation of your UPSC exam. By compiling your notes into a single document, you’ll eliminate the need to flip through multiple books during revision constantly. Additionally, consider utilizing UPSC PDF notes specifically designed for the History optional subject in the UPSC exam.

5. Read Newspaper!

It goes without saying that if you have decided to sit for the UPSC exam, reading newspaper daily should never be compromised on. Every year, it is seen that many questions that come in the exam are from topics that has created headlines in the news. Reading news will give your answers an edge.

6. Revise Syllabus with Solving Test Series

Solving UPSC test series of History optional for UPSC is the secret to getting maximum marks in paper. This practice will provide you with valuable insights into your overall progress and understanding of the subject. By engaging with test series, you can effectively assess your strengths and weaknesses, identify areas that require further attention, and refine your study strategies accordingly.

