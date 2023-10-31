How To Prepare For Economics Optional In UPSC CSE Exam

October 31, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

1. A Complete Knowledge Of Syllabus For Strategic Planning

We all know that the UPSC exam is capricious in nature. The changes in the pattern of UPSC exam have been seen every couple of years. Economics paper is not immune to this. Over the past few years, the UPSC has changed the pattern of questions in Economic optional. Hence it becomes very crucial here to be cognizant of those changes. Only by knowing the syllabus completely will you be able to plan and strategize for the exam well.

Over the years, it has been observed that the questions put emphasis on contemporary topics that are related to everyday life. For example, GST, Demonetization, etc. This tells that the UPSC is no longer looking at candidates with just academic knowledge but also analytical and critical thinking skills.

2. Start The Syllabus With Building A Strong Subject Foundation

There are only two modes via which UPSC interacts with aspirants. One is through its syllabus, and another through it’s past year question paper. Therefore it is obligatory for an aspirant to analyse the syllabus of Economics thoroughly. After you have learned the syllabus and planned the perfect strategy to cover it. Now it is time to start studying. It is advisable to begin your Economics optional for UPSC CSE exam with NCERT and standard books. This is because without a clear base of the subject, learning about the complex topics will only confuse you further.

Mr. Prateek Tripathi is the best teacher of economics optional for UPSC exam. He is currently teaching in Plutus IAS with over 9 years of experience in coaching UPSC aspirants. He says, “

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an aspirant who writes the paper. Thereby you have to plan your strategy in terms of your real situations and obligations. But if we talk about analytical points of strategy building…70% of your Economics optional preparation time should be dedicated to paper 1. as it contains portions of microeconomics, macroeconomics, finance, international economy & growth. The remaining 30% is more than sufficient for paper 2 which is mainly theoretical”

Some of the standard books for economics optional for UPSC CSE exam are:

Economics NCERT Books Indian Economy: Economic and Social Development - General Studies by Prateek Tripathi Public, Finance by H.L Ahuja Indian Economy: Performance and Policies by Uma Kapila Macroeconomics by Dornbusch, Fischer, and Startz Microeconomics by Paul Krugman and Robin Wells

3. Advanced Study Of Topics and Making Notes For Each

After you have the basic knowledge of the subject, moving to advanced books will be easier now. For advanced books some of the books you can refer to are:

Economics Optional by Prateek Tripathi Indian Economy Since Independence by Uma Kapila Indian Economy: Economic Development and Policy by Sundaram and Dwivedi Money and Banking by NK Sinha.

While you study for the Economics optional UPSC CSE exam, it is crucial that you keep making notes. Having notes will help you keep your already-framed-answers-to-study in hand. Additionally, the written notes are done keeping in mind the word count of each question. You can also find UPSC PDF notes of Mr. Prateek Tripathi on onlinekhanmarket.com. and examophobia.com.

In addition to the above, you can also find valuable YouTube videos for preparing for the Economics optional UPSC CSE exam at a relatively affordable cost. The Hinduzone is one such channel that has been helping IAS aspirants with informative UPSC videos from subject experts.

4. Stay Up To Date With The Newspaper

The recent trend of the question pattern for Economics optional in UPSC CSE exam says that the UPSC likes to set questions about topics that have been on the news in the recent past. Staying up to date with what is happening around the country and world will help you with your exam preparation.

5. Solve Test Series As Much As Possible

The one practice that can exceptionally increase your chances of scoring well in your exams is solving test series. Test series are the one tool that will help you in assessing your weaknesses and strengths in your exam preparation.

Knowing your drawbacks will help you know which areas you need to work on more and the ones that need more revision.

6. Take Guidance From Experts

This will go a way if you have someone to give you expert advice on UPSC. UPSC is a very competitive exam and many are unable to crack it. Having said that, there is only 0.1% of people who are selected for officer posts in contrast to people who fill up the form.

Having a guide will help you navigate through the vast syllabus, identify the important topics, and provide you with the right resources to prepare for the exam.

This article has been curated by Economist cum faculty of Economics and Physics optional is M.Tech , M.Sc in Physics and Masters in economics from renowned universities. He has taught students at different platforms like Plutusias , Yojnaias , Kautilyaias, gyanaj.com

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.