November 27, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

Often, aspirants, while preparing for the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) Civil Services Examination, find it difficult to choose the right optional subject. The UPSC CSE exam offers 48 subjects to choose from for the UPSC optional paper. This is a very crucial decision as the optional papers, which comprise Paper 1 and Paper 2 add a total of 500 marks in the UPSC CSE exam. Many students choose Anthropology as their optional subject in UPSC CSE exam. In recent years Anthropology has gained popularity due to its static nature and consistency in paper pattern. Aspirants from both science and social science backgrounds find themselves familiar with some parts of the syllabus. If you are also someone who is planning to opt for this as an optional subject then this article is for you. We will discuss how to prepare for Anthropology optional.

Before we jump into the part of how to prepare for Anthropology optional, it is important to know what makes it the right optional subject in UPSC exam. Here are the points:

It is one of the most scoring optional. Aspirants are securing around 300 to 350 marks out of 500. It constitutes about half of one’s cumulative marks in the main examination. The optional syllabus is complete within a reasonable period of 5-6 months. A good grasp of Anthropology ensures help in the Essay and other General Studies Papers. Having in-depth knowledge of humanistic issues also helps in UPSC CSE interviews. Anthropology will also help aspirants to develop critical perspectives and understand the diversity that helps them throughout life.

The Best Anthropology Optional Strategy For UPSC Exam

“ When exams loom large and knowledge seems sparse, don’t let fear take hold; let strategy take charge. “. For any exam, having a strategy always helps you prepare better for it. UPSC CSE exam being the most competitive and challenging exam, it demands for a strategy. A lot of the aspirants join the best IAS coaching in Delhi to prepare for IAS exam.

All serious aspirants know the importance of a good strategy when preparing for the UPSC CSE exam. This practice becomes all the more important when you have to prepare for Anthropology optional.

Though strategy is something very personal, one makes after assessing his/her weaknesses and strengths the process becomes easier if you have a mentor to guide you. Dr. Huma Hassan is an expert in Anthropology and a UPSC mentor with many years of teaching experience. She has graduated from the Jamia Milia Islamia and has completed her PhD in Sociology from the JNU. She now teaches in Plutus IAS. She says, “One should opt for mentorship because, with a fixed syllabus, Anthropology encompasses a variety of views that can lead to confusion. Experienced and professional guidance will help aspirants become civil servants rather than Anthropologists.”

1.Knowledge Of Syllabus

Aspirants should know that the optional subject’s syllabus is at par with the graduation syllabus. One should prepare basics from class 11th and 12th textbooks before delving into the syllabus. Aspirants make the common mistake of hurrying and completing textbooks in one week. Remember that school students take around one year to develop an understanding of the same book. One should take their time and develop an understanding of the subject.

2. Have The Correct Study Material

Ask any topper or mentor about how to prepare for Anthropology optional, they will always mention the importance of having the best books for Anthropology optional. A lot of the students who prepare for UPSC believe buying a lot of books will help them crack the exam, but this is where they are wrong. There is a sea of study materials available in the market but not all of them are helpful.

If you are confused about which books to buy for the Anthropology optional in UPSC CSE exam, there are some websites that provide optional books curated by some of the famous institutes like Yojna IAS, Plutus IAS, Kautilya IAS, gyanaj.com, etc. The websites are examophobia.com and onlinekhanmarket.com.

3. Focus On Conceptual Clarity

Aspirants should focus on developing conceptual clarity. They should not blindly memorize or engage in rote learning. In case of any doubt, they should go for deeper analysis and take guidance.

4. Using Learning Techniques

Students should follow Cornell’s way of making notes. They should make complete and comprehensive notes of topics present in the syllabus. If you feel learning from books is monotonous, you can also switch to audiobooks and watch YouTube videos on Anthropology optional .

5. Use Of Current Affairs In Answer Writing

Aspirants should incorporate news articles in their Anthropology notes. For each topic, one should have 2-3 examples from the present happenings. You should add more case studies. This step will enrich your answer and will make it unique, hence will fetch more marks

6. Get Answers Evaluated

Aspirants must follow a strict continuity in their answer writing schedule. Once the syllabus is complete, they should start writing answers and get it evaluated. The more the answer writing, the merrier will be the marks in the Main examination.

Anthropology expert Dr. Huma Hassan says, “You should write multidimensional answers including various aspects and perspectives on the topic. For example, one can connect biological anthropology topics which are scattered throughout the syllabus. The prehistoric archaeology parts will be connected with civilizations and culture parts.”

7. Revision is the Key To Success

Aspirants should revise their handwritten notes multiple times and then make concise and crisp notes from the big one to keep points on their fingertips.

8. Test Series & Mock Tests

The candidate must use test series to assess their comprehension of each topic after finishing it. Test series assist you in determining the areas that require additional study. Once you have finished your syllabus, you should practice with mock exams. You can experience the real exam with a mock examination. Because it has a deadline, you can also hone your time management techniques.

Best Anthropology Books For UPSC CSE exam

The answer to the question ‘How to prepare for Anthropology options” wouldve been incomplete without the mentioning of the appropriate booklist:

Previous Year Question Paper

Huma Hassan: Anthropology paper 1 and paper 2 book.

Pearson’s Anthropology

Nadeem Hasnain: Indian Anthropology

Nadeem Hasnain: Tribal India

BRK Shukla, Sudha Pandey: Physical Anthropology and Human Genetics

Undoubtedly, Anthropology is the most scoring and interesting optional because of its static and diverse topics and by using more anthropologist citations and diagrams to create answers and integrating static and dynamic sections, subjects can earn more points and guide the final stages of the exam.

