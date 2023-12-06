How to Perfectly Pair Pink Shades for Stunning Bedroom Walls

December 06, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST

For the longest time, neutral shades like beige and white were preferred by homeowners to give their space a refined touch. That’s not the case today—vibrant colours like pink have become the talk of the town, with their ability to elevate the aesthetics of homes like no other.

After all, pink signifies playfulness and good health and is preferred by adults and kids alike. The shade is often chosen for different rooms– but an increasing number of people today are opting for pink two-colour combinations for bedroom walls.

Its versatility shines through, for the shade can be used in all kinds of decor themes be it modern, vintage, eclectic or more. Fortunately, the colour has lately gained acceptance across genders unlike earlier, when it was purely associated with femininity.

On that note, it’s time for us to help you with pink two-colour combination for bedroom wallsthat will take you one step closer to achieving the desired ambiance in your bedroom. Read on to know more.

Trending pink two colour combinations for bedroom walls

If you are looking for some paint ideas for pink two-colour combinations for bedroom walls, here are some suggestions:

● Soft pink and grey: It’s always a good idea to maintain a balance—that’s exactly what these two shades are all about. Both soft pink and grey are subtle picks that can add a soothing touch to your bedroom. You can opt for soft pink as the primary wall colour and add grey accents by using home furnishings like pillows, curtains or other decor items.

If that doesn’t work for you, try using grey as the main shade and complement it with soft pink accents. All in all, this will turn out to be one of the most stunning pink wall colour combinations for your bedroom.

● Coral and beige: Coral is one of the hottest shades that can really amp up any space! It particularly works well for a wall that commands the centre of attention. In combination with wood and artificial light, it can add a touch of sophistication to your bedroom.

A muted shade of pink or beige is perfect as a colour combination with coral. Experiment with these two shades and we promise you will fall in love!

● Pale pink and purple: One of the best interior paint ideas for the bedroom is to use pale pink and purple together. This is a muted shade of pink that’s not jarring and appears white with a pink tint. Since it isn’t loud, it can work well in conjunction with vibrant shades like red or purple. Within purple, you can try a lighter shade that complements pale pink to add a soothing touch to your space.

● Hot pink and black: This is a colour combination that is made in heaven! It’s sure to make a statement especially if you are looking to add the right amount of drama to your bedroom. Use hot pink as the primary wall colour and experiment with black accents by using curtains, furniture and similar decor items. If you are in the mood for more experimentation, a touch of metallic accents won’t do any harm.

● Hot pink and white : This pink two-colour combination for bedroom walls is a winner all the way! One of the most trending combinations today, it can make your bedroom walls pop in an instant. It’s bold and vibrant, making sure you garner attention from visitors to your space.

You can further elevate the style quotient of your bedroom by choosing decor that complements the shades of the walls. Go all out and pick a hot pink dresser or drawers in light pink—it will make an instant statement.

● Blush pink and beige : This is another colour combination that will never go out of style. Use this pairing to create a warm ambience in your bedroom and become the talk of the town. Blush pink can be used for the primary wall, while beige accents can be added through the choice of bedding, curtains and furniture. All in all, this pink two-colour combination for bedroom wallsis ideal to infuse the room with an element of romance.

● Rust and light pink : It’s the time of the year when festivity is at its peak, so why not give your bedroom a vibrant makeover with this pink two-colour combination for bedroom walls?We suggest incorporating pink into your bedroom and complementing it with a touch of rust. You could also be a little innovative and add furniture in olive green or any other dramatic shade. We promise you will love the outcome!

It’s the perfect time to try these winning combinations for your bedroom walls. There are many more interior paint ideasto experiment with, so go ahead and give them a shot. You never know when you may find the right match!

