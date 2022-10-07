How to make sure great wines stay great when stored at home

Picking a great wine is one thing. Storing it right is another. Here’s a look at how you can make your carefully selected wines last well and keep tasting great!

Do you love picking up vintage wines on your international holidays or some truly exotic ones from vineyards closer home? Do you enjoy building up a classic collection of reds, whites and dessert wines to savour on special occasions in the company of close friends?

Then you should know that wines are delicate works of art that need to be treated with kid gloves if you want to truly enjoy their aroma, flavour and tone. Wines are finicky when it comes to temperature, light, humidity and even the company they keep. Store them wrongly and your carefully chosen Bordeaux may disappoint when it’s time to uncork it for a celebration.

A few simple tips and a sound investment in wine storage paraphernalia can help you navigate your way around looking after the most delicate of wines in the Indian tropical climate, and make sure your cellar is the envy of your guests at all times!

Keep it right

Are you putting away your wine bottles at the back of your closet or stashing them in your refrigerator till it’s time to pop them open? Or perhaps stacking them in your attic, or on the top shelf in the kitchen? Nothing could be worse for that delicious vino! Regular kitchen fridges are too cold for wine, and they also tend to dry out the cork, giving you a musty smelling wine. Also, odours from other foods in the refrigerator can permeate the cork and taint your wine. Your wine rack should ideally be in a dark corner, that’s also away from the fridge’s compressor vibrations, which can alter a wine’s chemical structure and disturb the sediment at the bottom. If you are truly serious about making that carefully chosen wine bottle last for a while, you should invest in a sturdy wine chiller that is customised for the Indian climate. Wine chillers are specifically designed to not just preserve but to age your wine. In a world class storage unit like the Faber Frost Free Wine Chiller, your wine bottles lie gently on their side to ensure preservation while enjoying perfect temperatures, perfect quietness and stillness.

Mind the light, temperature, humidity

Didn’t we mention that wines are like scrupulous guests, who are extremely choosy about how and where they would want to reside in your home? Exposure to light, especially UV rays, can create a risk of premature aging, discoloration and flavour alteration in wines. Delicate wines would ideally love to be pampered with low-E glass, dim LED lights and dark interiors, which create a perfect environment for perfect preservation.

Wines tend to spoil fast when stored at over 25 °C. Tannins become stronger, alcohol becomes more noticeable, and fruitiness is replaced by acidity. On the other hand, at temperatures lower than 11 °C, wine can lose its aroma and at even lower temperatures, bottles can crack, or the seal can loosen causing oxidation. Faber Frost Free Wine Chillers are equipped with triple glazed doors that ensure perfect cabinet temperature at all times, thanks to fully insulated side panels so that there is no worry about either spoiling or cracking.

A good wine needs to rest at a humidity of 50-80%, which allows for perfect osmotic transpiration of corks and also prevents shrinkage or brittling of corks. Lower chamber humidity causes wines to oxidise, while higher humidity causes mold to develop in the corks. Wines also don’t appreciate damp or tolerate odours either, succumbing to either by going sour. Faber Frost Free Wine Chillers have air flowing throughout the cabinet and carbon filters to make sure that the cabinet is always free of mold and odours. Did we mention that the Triple Glazed Glass with Low Emission feature in Faber wine chillers ensures UV Protection and no loss of energy?

Store right, serve right

While experts agree that 12-14 °C is the perfect temperature for cellaring all wines, it’s equally crucial to know the correct temperature at which to serve different wines. Do not be fooled by the adage that wines should be served at room temperature, since Indian ambient room temperatures often hover between 23 and 30 degrees C, which are way too high for a good wine! A good Sauvignon Blanc and a delightful champagne are best served at between 6-8 degrees C, while a Chardonnay truly delights only at between 10-12 degrees C. Make sure your Merlots and Pinot Noirs are chilled to between 14-15 degrees C for the flavours to come through. A Cabernet Sauvignon or a Shiraz, on the other hand, are best sipped at between 17-18 degrees C.

And if you do need to store the bottle again when it’s only half empty, make sure to cork it up immediately with the original cork or store alternatives like steel or silicone stoppers, that are equally effective. You can then store the bottle in the fridge, where cooler temperatures slow down chemical processes, including oxidation. Ensure that you store the bottle in an upright position to minimise the surface area exposed to oxygen.

Now that your wine storage worries are taken care of, go ahead and start building that envy inducing cellar right away!

