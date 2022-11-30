How to live well with Congenital Heart Disease?

November 30, 2022 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

CHD Fast Stats

Congenital Heart disease (CHD) are present at birth and occur when a baby’s heart does not develop or work the way it should

CHD is the most common congenital defect.

ADVERTISEMENT

10 out of 1000 babies are born with CHD in India

Every year 2 lakh children are born with CHD of which 20% require urgent procedure or surgery to keep them in good health.

Good news is children born with a heart defect now survive into Adulthood since RCHI & other centers in the country has best available technology & expertise team.

CHD Fast Facts

Did you know that signs and symptoms of a congenital heart defect could include

Fast or Troubled breathing

Tiredness when feeding & sweating around the head.

Blue tinted nails or lips

Sleepiness not playful or curious for any length of time

Poor weight gain

At Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute we focus on “How to live well with CHD”

Whether your congenital heart defect is simple or complex, as well as whether it was repaired when you were a child or an adult, there are steps you need to take to ensure you stay healthy, out of the hospital and continuing to do the things you love.

We exist to conquer the most common birth defect – Congenital Heart Defect.

Patient who undergo procedures for congenital heart defect require guidance for leading a normal life including sports, Lifestyle modification, Carrier guidance, Premarital & Pre conceptional counselling. We give voice to patients and families by participating as patient representatives on many national committees and initiatives.

The most frequent complications of CHD are pulmonary hypertension, arrhythmias and heart failure. And our CHD specialists are experts in the surveillance imaging and other diagnostic tests needed to routinely examine your heart health and spot these complications before they become life-threatening.

Patients’ needs to memorise three key facts about their particular condition a) specific diagnosis b) when they were diagnosed c) Major surgeries they’ve underwent. This important information about your condition that can help an ER doctor quickly provide the very

CHD specialist to be consulted before having any type of surgery or getting pregnant.

For CHD patients who get pregnant, needs to be monitored very closely in order to prevent complications. She also needs to be involved in the discussions to plan delivery.

There are lifestyle behaviours you can manage at home on your own that can help you stay healthy.

Dr. CHINNA SWAMY REDDY H.M, Chief - Pediatric Cardiotharacic Surgery, MS,DNB,MCH,DNB

Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, Banjara Hills

Since people living with CHD are predisposed to heart-and-vascular-related complications, it’s important to stay committed to healthy lifestyle habits such as getting regular exercise and adopting a heart-healthy diet.

Any amount of exercise is better than none, 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity every week depending on the cardiac heart condition. This could include cardio exercises such as walking, jogging, swimming, cycling or playing a sport you enjoy.

When it comes to eating a heart-healthy diet,

Limiting salt

Avoiding fried foods

Eating plenty of veggies

Limiting processed carbs and meats

For those with CHD, living a healthy, normal life requires taking extra steps to protect your heart health. There have been so many medical advances that have helped children with congenital heart diseases survive into adulthood — but these adults still need specialized care to continue having good quality of life.

This article is part of the sponsored content programme