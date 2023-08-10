How to choose the right maternity insurance plan

August 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

If you are planning to start a family, the first step would be to ensure complete financial coverage for all the related medical expenses. Maternity insurance will ensure you are financially prepared for all medical costs pertaining to pregnancy, pre- and post-natal care, delivery, post-hospitalisation, and more.

With the rising cost of healthcare, it is important to choose the right maternity insurance plan to ensure that the mother and the new born receive the best care possible.

Why is maternity insurance important?

Maternity insurance helps you cover the high cost of medical expenses related to pregnancy, childbirth, and post-natal care. It provides financial protection against unexpected situations like complications during pregnancy, premature delivery or other medical conditions that might arise. It also helps to ease the financial burden of costly pre-natal check-ups, ultrasound scans, and vaccinations. With the help of maternity insurance, you can focus on taking care of yourself and your baby without worrying about expenses.

Steps to choose the right maternity insurance

The below steps will guide you through the factors you must consider when choosing a maternity insurance plan.

Step 1: Choose the coverage wisely

When choosing a maternity insurance, the first thing to consider is the coverage offered. It is important to choose a plan that covers all or most of the expenses related to pregnancy, delivery, and post-natal care. Compare the different insurance plans and opt for the one that offers maximum coverage.

Step 2: Check the conditions covered under maternity insurance

Understand what all conditions are covered under maternity insurance. Look for a plan that covers all expenses related to pregnancy, childbirth, and post-natal care. Some insurance plans cover only delivery expenses, while others cover expenses related to pre-natal care, post-natal care, and newborn care.

Step 3: Try to understand the coverages offered

There are different types of coverage offered under maternity insurance. Ensure you have all the below coverages in your policy to stay fully covered.

Inpatient hospitalisation: This covers room rent, nursing expenses, and doctor fees during your hospital stay for delivery.

Type & umber of deliveries: Check whether the plan covers both normal delivery and C-section. While most plans cover 2 deliveries, make sure you are aware of the number of deliveries covered in your policy.

Room rent allowance: Consider the maximum limits.

Pre-and post-natal expenses: This covers the expenses for medical tests and scans during pregnancy, as well as post-natal care.

Newborn baby’s expenses: Check whether the plan covers costs related to the newborn, such as baby formula and vaccinations.

Vaccination: Consider the coverage for the baby’s vaccination. Most maternity insurance policies cover the vaccination of the child up to the age of one year old.

Step 4: Know the terms and conditions

Knowing the terms and conditions of the maternity insurance plan is important. These include:

Waiting period: Check the waiting period for availing of maternity benefits. Usually, maternity insurance policies come with a waiting period of 9 months to 2 years.

Co-payment clause: Some insurance plans might require you to pay a certain percentage of the bill.

Sub-limits: Some insurance plans might have sub-limits for some expenses, such as room rent.

Deductibles: Check the amount of the deductible you will have to pay.

Exclusions: Check for the exclusions in the plan. Understand the terms and conditions that maternity insurance does not cover.

Step 5: Look for cashless hospitalisation

Choose a plan that offers cashless hospitalisation. This means that you will not have to pay the hospitalisation bills upfront. Your insurance provider will take care of the bills, subject to the terms and conditions of the policy.

Step 6: Look for add-ons that can enhance your maternity insurance

There are various add-ons, which can enhance your maternity insurance plan. You can choose add-ons such as critical illness cover, accidental disability, and more after considering your requirements.

What is the right time to buy maternity insurance?

The right time to buy maternity insurance is as early as possible. Many insurance plans have a waiting period before you can avail of maternity benefits, which can range from 9 months to 4 years. It is advisable to buy maternity insurance at least 6 to 9 months before you plan to conceive. This will ensure that you are covered for any unexpected complications during your pregnancy.

Maternity insurance is an important investment for you and your baby’s healthcare coverage. Consider the above-mentioned factors before choosing the right maternity insurance plan. You can look for health insurance policies for family or health insurance plans that provide maternity cover on Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall. Here you can look for a plethora of health insurance plans that offer wide range of coverages. Compare and buy health insurance plans in just a few minutes online without any hassle.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’