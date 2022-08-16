HOW SMALL IS TOO SMALL – OUR EXPERIENCE WITH SAVING A 430 GRAM BABY

Last week, Neonatal Intensive care unit situated in Rainbow Children’s Hospital’s Vizag Branch – organized a small NICU Graduation ceremony to celebrate the successful discharge of five of our extremely preterm babies within a span of one month. All these babies were born with birth weight of less than a kilo, but Star of the show was our most fragile one ever, born at merely 430 grams. The idea behind the ceremony was to celebrate the journey of these little stars and their parents overcoming all the adversities posed by their prematurity related conditions and slowly but successfully transitioning from hospital to home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are these preterm or low birth weight babies?

From evolutionary standpoint, human babies are considered the most dependent at birth amongst all the mammal species. Other mammal babies start walking and feeding immediately after birth, but human babies need a lot of support to survive after birth. Their dependence increases multifold with prematurity requiring special efforts.

Period of pregnancy is normally around 9 completed months or between 37-41 weeks. Average weight of babies born at full term of pregnancy is around 3 kg. Extreme preterm babies are born before 28 weeks of pregnancy, while extremely low birth weight (ELBW) babies weigh less than a kilo at birth. There is a special term for babies weighing below 500 grams at birth – Ridiculously low birth weight babies (RLBW). Despite being ridiculous and borderline outrageous, this term conveys the underlying message very well – to think about saving those below 500 grams is a ridiculous thought, even in today’s times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The premature care began attracting attention in 1963, when US President JF Kennedy lost his baby born at 34 weeks with birth weight of around 1.8 kg due to prematurity related complications. Since then we have come a long way. The data published from India’s apex government medical institute AIIMS, Delhi reports that the chances of survival in RLBW babies was just 14% while 62% ELBW babies survived during the same period. The data from Rainbow Hospitals is very inspiring, almost 83% of ELBW babies treated in Rainbow Children’s Hospitals survived in the same time period.

Inside the womb, babies are protected from the outside world. The womb provides necessary humidity, temperature for the baby. It filters out all the sound, light and other stimuli to help the growth of baby’s sensory organs. The placenta provides all the nutrients and oxygen to fetus while their organ systems are still developing from a single cell stage at conception to a full-grown baby at birth. When born premature, these babies need a lot of support to carry out their bodily functions. But survival is not the only challenge. We need these babies to grow to their utmost potential to ensure a healthy and long life. Many times, this support can affect their growth and further development. In last 60 years or so, researchers all over the world are attempting to finetune the support systems for the ELBW babies to balance the act of support and development – now widely known as DEVELOPMENTAL SUPPORTIVE CARE.

Let’s take an example of our smallest baby of the unit. Arjun was born to first time parents. His mother developed leakage of water at merely 25 weeks of pregnancy. Despite all the attempts to prolong the pregnancy, Arjun was born merely a week later with the birth weight of 430 grams. At the time of birth, Arjun’s skin was immature, which can lose a massive amount of heat and water. His blood vessels were thin like threads. Arjun’s lungs were so small and fragile that we could inject maximum 2 ml of air for each of his breath, a touch less and his lungs could collapse and a touch more to burst them open. Even the normal light and sound could potentially damage his growing eyes and ears. He had developed infection in the womb due to leakage of water.

Despite knowing all the short term and long-term risks, we were highly positive for Arjun’s survival because of some key measures taken even before his birth. Arjun’s mother was given medicines to help the growth of his organs and protect his brain from injuries. Arjun was delivered in our tertiary neonatal centre, where our team of specialist doctors and nurses was ready to receive him. He was given emergency care and was given surfactant to help him breathe. An environment close to mother’s womb was created inside an incubator. Our sophisticated ventilators targeted exact amount of air that could go in and out of his lungs. His intestines were unable to digest even mother’s milk so we had to give the nutrients through his blood vessels. A robust infection prevention policy helped us protect him from deadly infections. 24x7 presence of NICU consultants, highly trained nursing staff, sophisticated equipment designed specifically for the ELBW babies were used to ensure the best possible outcome.

While focusing obsessively on the nuances and medical aspects of Arjun’s condition, we had to ensure that Arjun’s parents were also supported. Afterall, his parents are going to take care of him after the discharge. Their involvement was key to his normal growth and development. It is well known that babies can recognize their mother’s voice, touch, smell. Their presence around babies relieves their stress. Also, it ensures the perfect bonding between the parents and these babies who would otherwise be separated in the NICU for a long time. We involved parents in Arjun’s routine care from the beginning. Kangaroo mother care was given once he stabilized. Arjun had a lots of ups and downs during this long journey of 3 months; but he always had his strong, determined parents by his bed, holding his hands, fighting their own emotional battle alongside him - and besides them was our team guiding and supporting them through this battle of unknown.

This journey raises a lot of questions than answers. Why does a preterm delivery happen?

There are many reasons for preterm delivery. Socioeconomic concerns like early age at marriage and pregnancy, poor economic status, malnutrition, multiple pregnancies etc contribute to preterm deliveries. Mother’s medical conditions like anemia, malnutrition, chronic conditions like heart, kidney, lung diseases, twin pregnancy, IVF conception are major contributing factors. Sometimes, leakage of water, infections, decreased placental blood flow, health concerns of babies could prompt early intervention and possible preterm delivery.

Can we prevent it?

Some modifiable factors like ensuring maternal health and nutrition, maternal education do warrant appropriate implementation of public health programs. Regular check-ups during pregnancy, investigations like ultrasound scans, blood pressure and sugar monitoring etc as per Obstetrician’s advice are necessary to ensure healthy mother and baby.

Dr Vishal Janardhan Kole

Consultant Neonatologist,

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Vizag.

What should be done when facing preterm birth?

Despite all the preventive measures, when inevitable – the proper guidance and treatment in a tertiary level neonatal hospital is crucial for the best possible outcome in preterm deliveries. Every attempt should be made to prolong the pregnancy as much as possible, as each day baby spends inside the womb significantly increases their chances of survival. Certain medicines can be given to mother after consulting Obstetricians and Neonatologists. The outcomes are better when delivery is done in specialized centres. If its not possible, then babies would need to be delivered atleast in presence of trained paediatrician and then safely transported with transport incubators and ventilators to the tertiary neonatal centre.

At present, there are very few places in India which provide appropriate infrastructure and expertise in managing high risk preterm deliveries. Birthright and Rainbow Children’s Hospital is one such group of hospitals, providing care in 6 cities with 14 units and 3 clinics. Since inception, Rainbow has ensured that these ELBW babies receive the best possible care comparable to international standards. The results are evident from the fact that, since inception Rainbow has managed over 1100 preterm babies while holding the record of saving South East Asia’s smallest baby ‘Cherry’ born with birth weight of 375 grams. Apart from Cherry and Arjun, there are not many incidences of survival in babies born less than half a kilo in India. Because it takes a lot more than just medical expertise. The secret sauce to this success is TEAMWORK. Rainbow group ensures 24x7 onsite presence of Consultants, highly trained Nursing staff, advanced infrastructure and availability of all pediatric sub-specialities like Neurology, Nephrology, Cardiology, Radiology, Fetal medicine etc to ensure the best possible care under single roof.