How Planning for Retirement Early Can Boost Your Quality of Life

“Life begins at retirement” is a commonly heard saying. After a long career, finally having the time to focus on personal projects, family, and one’s hobbies is a well-deserved change of pace. However, while most people would only consider retirement at the age of 60, the culture of today’s workforce is changing. Younger Indian professionals in their 30s have embraced an alternative view on retirement.

During the 2010s, the FIRE movement (Financial Independence, Retire Early) began to be discussed among millennials in the workforce. It promoted the idea that working toward financial independence from an early age will allow people to retire comfortably earlier than 60. Today, an increasing number of young Indian professionals are embracing the idea of an early retirement. Some wish to pursue a life outside the confines of the professional world, some experience fatigue and burnout from modern work culture, and some may be drawn away from the workforce due to personal obligations. Whatever the reasons for choosing an early retirement, know that it is difficult to successfully pull off without a properly considered plan.

The importance starting to plan for your retirement in your 30s cannot be understated. In a Retirement Readiness Survey conducted by Nielsen across eight metros in India, it was reported that as many as 48% of those surveyed did not have any retirement plan in place at all. If you are one of those considering an early retirement, then it would benefit you greatly to start planning for it sooner rather than later.

There is no shortage of attractive options for those looking to start investing toward their retirement. The HDFC Life Pension Guaranteed Plan is one such plan that can empower an early exit from the workforce as it ensures a lifelong monthly income, even after retirement. Since it is open to all who are aged 30 and over, such a plan can be put into effect relatively early in your professional life and thus be more effective when you finally call time on your career.

The most attractive benefits of plans such as HDFC Life Pension Guaranteed Plan are its assurance of regular income, a Joint Life feature that considers the needs of the primary’s partner or dependent, and a guaranteed fixed rate of income for life. Holders of such a plan can rest assured that their income stream will not dry up, even after retirement.

Planning for an early retirement can help you in more ways than just professional freedom. Some of the benefits of planning for retirement early include:

The Magic of Compounding

The simple truth behind investments is that time usually equals money. If you start investing funds toward your retirement early in life, you will simply have more years to watch to those investments grow, reinvest those windfalls, and repeat the cycle. This will allow your money to work for its own growth, and through compounding interest allow you to accumulate a comfortable corpus of funds for your retirement. With the low eligibility of 30 years for the HDFC Life Pension Guaranteed Plan, it is possible to start putting away those funds early on and allowing compounding interest to work its magic.

Tax Benefits

When you invest funds into retirement plans, you can avail tax benefits. By reducing the amount of income tax you need to pay every year and instead putting that in a safe retirement fund for your future, planning for an early retirement makes saving easier while you are employed. For the HDFC Life Pension Guaranteed Plan, taxes will be deducted at the applicable rate from the payments made under the policy, as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Mitigating Unforeseen Emergencies

The unpredictable nature of life is such that you might have an urgent need for funds long after you have retired from the workforce. In such situations, planning early for retirement will enable you to be better prepared to meet such emergencies. Whether it be a medical emergency, spending on your dependents, or having to make an unexpected purchase, when you start planning early, these surprises can be handled easier. The HDFC Life Pension Guaranteed Plan also allows holders to increase their annuity payouts through a top-up option, allowing for flexibility in the face of unforeseen circumstances.

Supporting Dependents

Even though nuclear families are on the rise in India, most younger Indians still tend to look after their parents in their old age. When you retire early, the chances are that you will be supporting your parents as well as possibly your children. With dependents looking to you as their breadwinner, properly anticipating their needs and working them into your retirement plan as early as possible is a must. Available in options that include Return of Purchase Price as a lump sum to a declared nominee, the HDFC Life Pension Guaranteed Plan not only looks after the policy holder in retirement, but their dependents as well.

Offers like the HDFC Life Pension Guaranteed Plan are extremely useful for professionals looking to chart their path to retirement. It is a Single Premium Annuity product that provides a regular guaranteed income for a lifetime. With a wide range of options to cater to your needs, and a minimum entry age of 30 years, it is the ideal plan for those looking find out the truth behind the words, “Life begins at retirement”!