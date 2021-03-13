How one company is helping build Indian brands scale and flourish – the Parallel23 story

For those who spot opportunity in adversity, the world is but an oyster. While economies wrung their hands over the negative fallouts of the COVID19 pandemic last year, one Indian company adapted swiftly to a changed world order. To address the challenges posed by the new work from home reality as well as the paucity of healthcare infrastructure, Hyderabad based Parallel23 stepped in with innovative solutions within record time.

With solutions that enabled companies to create a work like atmosphere at home, not only did the brand solutions company smoothen a transition from office to home, it helped sustain people's productivity by ensuring they had the right furniture and accessories that would offer ease of doing office work in times when they were expected to work longer hours than earlier.

For Parallel23, this was just one instance to showcase its adaptability and forward thinking capabilities. Realising that the rapid spread of the pandemic had created a temporary shortage of PPE kits in many countries, including India, Parallel23 quickly responded by reviewing the situation and assessing the challenges in providing health care supplies of world class quality to industry, the healthcare sectors as well as to end consumers. Within a short period, Parallel23 supplied 22,000 units of PPE kits, 1,40,000 units of gowns and unlimited gloves and face masks, following an intensive study in understanding the right quality of material that surpasses the regular clinical standards and durability norms for the production of the healthcare kits.

Vision to change the landscape

While healthcare has been the focus for Parallel23 through 2020, the 3 year old start-up enterprise has always had its sights set high. Set up with an aim to change the landscape of how businesses communicate with their customers and to help them build brand value for themselves, the 20- member strong Parallel23 team excels in the integration needed to understand a B2B mandate of its corporate clients. The idea is to build pioneering brands and to deliver measurable impact on their clients' business, while also helping them cope with economic fluctuations.

Diversified services, Maximum impact

Through its diversified array of services, Parallel23 has made it possible for the companies they work with to tame media spends as per desired budgets/vision so as to have impact-based marketing and giving solutions.

The company has been working with various multinational corporations to provide them with an integrated solution right from planning to execution. Parallel23 helps brands reach their best potential through technology, consumer centric campaigns, digital strategy, digital transformation and brand services. The company’s business is split into four verticals –

* Brand, Digital & Product Consulting

* Healthcare Services & Supplies

* General Office Supplies & Corporate Solutions

* Coal Trading and EXIM

Based in Hyderabad, the company is planning to extend its operations to Delhi, Kochi and the UAE as well.

"We have a strong vision in hand that will transform the way business is done. We will work on integration as it tends to provide growth potential for talent and better retention for the company. This will in turn, create opportunities for better pricing models heftier margins, and substantial earnings expansion," says Co-Founder G Jyothi.

Innovation is an inherently retrospective process and Adaptation has a lower failure rate is what Parallel23 believes in says Co-Founder K.S Adarssh. We adapt quickly and see how this makes sense to business.

Parallel23 has been rated as one of the fastest growing leaders in offering customized office procurement solutions ranging from 'pin to airplane' requirements of corporate clients, which includes products from India as well as international brands indicates Vinay. P, Business Head for GOS & Healthcare Vertical.

Core team includes Vibin Abraham, Girish, Balaji, Avinash & Karthik who handles different core segments in the company vertical..

Delivering on the 'Make in India' promise

The company's endeavour is to become a single source for everything the customer needs to be more productive and efficient. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat and the ongoing Make in India initiative, Parallel23 has focused its energies on improving business processes and facilitating ease of purchase. The company has now chosen to focus on supplying Health Care supplies and various healthcare products which are used across pharma, FMCGs, retail and janitorial industries, aiming to become a one stop shop for all client needs.

With a strong core team that comes with a vast experience in providing customized solutions with definitive results as its backbone, the Parallel23 vision is to become one of the most effective and efficient strategic partners for organizations looking to make a paradigm shift in their purchase practices.

The Brand and Technology services offered by Parallel23 currently include –

• Brand building and Strategy

• OTT specialization (Project planning to live execution)

• Social & Digital strategy

• Brand / Product Design / Audits

• Data Visualization, Interactive elements

• Content creation and Videos

• Digital / Influencer Campaigns / Content marketing.

• Multilevel keyword optimization

• E – learning videos, Blogging

• AR / VR / ML solutions

The company's initiatives have been recognised by industry and government alike, at various levels. Award including -India’s Most Admired Brands 2020 (White Page International), India’s Valuable Brands 2020 (White Page International), Inspirational Brand Leaders 2019, Fastest Growing Hyderabad Start-up’s 2019 (Silicon India), 10 Most Promising Start-ups 2018 (Start-up City), City Icon Awards (Radio City) and GMEA- Master of Modern Marketing (Brand & Digital) have come its way over the years.

What started as a mission to provide end to end solutions to brands has evolved into a vision to make Indian companies the best in all respects in the years to come. The Parallel23 success journey has just begun!