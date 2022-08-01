How Mr. Shubhankar Pathak secured AIR 11 in his very first attempt in Civil Services Exam 2021

There is no dearth of committed IAS aspirants, yet so many of them face failures at different stages or have to take this civil services exam multiple times before they get a desired rank. The reason for this is simple to understand as most of the students have a flawed IAS preparation strategy. But there are aspirants like Mr. Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak who secured AIR 11 in the UPSC CSE 2021 in his very first attempt. So, what can be the reason for such wide variation in the performance of the aspirants?

We interacted with Mr. Pathak (AIR-11, CSE 2021) and tried to find out the reason for his grand success (apart from his hard work and dedication) and that too in his very first attempt.

“According to him, it is the learning ecosystem of Rau’s IAS that has given him an advantage over his competitors, and he dedicated his success to the teachers and mentors of the Rau’s IAS. He mentioned that as he was a working professional with limited time, he could only use Rau’s IAS resources and that (keeping your resources limited as is repeatedly told by all toppers) helped him crack the IAS exam in his first attempt.”

So, let’s understand how theRau’s IAS Learning ecosystem helped Mr. Pathak to crack the IAS exam.

1. Well defined - Module based teaching: Rau’s IAS has organized all the themes of the Prelims and Mains syllabus (in an integrated fashion) under different modules. At any time, classes are conducted for two modules, concurrently. A new module is started only after the completion of the ongoing module. The systematic and integrated module-based approach followed by Rau’s IAS helps students plan their preparation better and understand a theme holistically. Mr. Shubhankar also highlighted that Rau’s IAS ensured timely and exhaustive coverage of the syllabus, which is rarely seen in other coachings.

2. Team of best teachers: Teachers at Rau’s IAS exclusively and dedicatedly teach at Rau’s IAS. They have been teaching there consistently for years as a team. The two academic teams at Rau’s – Foundation and Quality Improvement Program (QIP) – work in synergy to deliver the best learning outcomes in sync with the actual requirement of the IAS exam. They adopt the best teaching tools to explain the concepts and they ensure that they always remain updated regarding the requirements of the exam.

3. Regular doubt solving: Teachers of Rau’s IAS understand that doubt solving is an integral part of learning. In every class, first and last 15 minutes are dedicated to doubt solving only. Teachers are approachable and students can easily reach out to the teachers even after the class to get conceptual clarity.

4. Regular testing, timely feedback and detailed evaluation: Testing is an integral part of classes and tests are regular fixture. The tests have designed in such a manner that students have to take tests every week as per the flow of the class. The tests focus on both the aspect of test taking that is, objective as well as written. So, students start focusing on answer writing from the very first week of their learning itself.

5. Most comprehensive coverage of current affairs: Current affairs has emerged as a very important aspect of civil services exam. Rau’s IAS provides daily current affairs videos (Daily News Simplified videos on YouTube), monthly current affairs notes (Focus magazine) and annual current affairs compilations (Compass) to exhaustively cover everything important for the exam. Mr Shubhankar mentioned that about 35% of the questions in the IAS exam came directly from Rau’s IAS current affairs resources. Rau’s IAS leaves nothing to chance. Moreover, there are monthly current affairs classes tests to help students test their preparation.

6. Best test series for IAS prelims and IAS mains: While designing the test series for prelims and mains, the approach of Rau’s IAS is to maintain exam centric focus and high level of quality. The detailed solutions of prelims test series help the students to enrich their knowledge. IAS Mains tests series is accompanied with sample answers which are within the prescribed word limit of 150 or 250 words. This helps the students in understanding how to present their ideas effectively and precisely. The test series helps the students to cover the syllabus systematically, identify knowledge gap, fill those gaps and score best in the actual exam.

7. Prelims and Mains Revision Classes (QIP): Rau’s IAS conducts special revision and practice classes before prelims and mains respectively. These classes ensure that students revise the most important syllabus themes and enrich their answers by sufficient doses current affairs. According to Shubhankar, “QIP helped me in revising the most important themes in the exam-oriented manner”.

Above are the key constituents which create a matchless Rau's IAS Learning Ecosystem that has helped thousands of students to get the top ranks that they deserve over the years.