Having a diversified investment portfolio is a sound decision, as any financial advisor worth their salt may tell you. Among the various options available to the discerning investor today are Flexi-Cap mutual funds, which are open-ended, dynamic equity scheme investing across market capitalizations, i.e. large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps.

In a Flexi Cap fund category, the fund manager has greater investment choices and diversification options. This allows investors who are looking to invest money for 5 years or more to expect gains that comfortably beat the inflation rate.

How does a Flexi-Cap fund work?

In a Flexi-Cap fund, the investors diversify their portfolio across companies of varying market capitalizations, which may reduce risk and volatility. Flexi-cap funds, unlike mid-cap or small-cap funds, can invest in stocks regardless of its market size. The Companies of all sizes are evaluated by fund managers and their money is invested in a variety of markets and companies based on their growth potential.

Because of their flexibility to move across market caps, lack of sectoral bias and active portfolio management, Flexi-Cap funds are emerging as one of the popular choices among Indian investors.

Why to choose Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund?

The Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme that invests in a mix of equity and debt securities. The scheme is managed by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, one of India’s largest asset management firms. In order to provide long-term capital appreciation, the fund invests in a flexible manner across a wide range of market capitalizations. Investors may take advantage of the growth curves across sectors by investing across market capitalization - large cap, mid cap, and small cap. You can invest with a minimum amount of Rs 5,000, and avail of options that include the Growth Option and Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal Option – Payout and Reinvestment Option.

The New Fund offer (NFO) of Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund is open for Subscription from 03 rd February 2023 and will close on 17 th February 2023. Further, the Scheme re-opens for continuous Sale and Repurchase from 27th February, 2023.

Fund facts: -

● Type: An open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks

● Investment Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio investing predominantly in Indian equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized.

● Asset allocation: A portion of the portfolio is invested in debt securities and money market instruments while the majority is invested in equity and equity-related securities across market cap

● Risk Profile: The Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund is a high-risk investment since it invests in equity and equity-related securities. Despite being volatile in the short term, the fund aims to seek higher returns over the long run.

● Minimum investment: There is a minimum investment of ₹5,000 and in multiples of Rs. 1 thereafter.

● Fund Manager: Mr. Vrijesh Kasera will manage the fund and he have experience of more than 16 years in the financial services industry in India.

● Investment Process: Rather than focusing on the overall market trend, Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund employs a bottom-up investment approach that focuses on individual companies and their financial performance. The Fund seeks to invest in companies with a sustainable business model, strong management, and consistent financial performance. In order to mitigate risk and ensure stability, the fund’s portfolio is diversified across sectors and based on market capitalizations.

How Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund may be benefit you: -

● Diversification: Investors are getting wide exposure to a range of equity and equity related instruments and debt securities, reducing portfolio risk. Moreover, it provides a means of diversification in ideas, sectors, caps, and risks

● Flexibility: Due to its flexibility, the fund may invest in stocks across market capitalizations, enabling it to capture growth opportunities in a variety of segments. There is no limit to the size of the investment universe, how much these funds can or need to invest in large, mid, or small caps. Investing in growth and value stocks offers investors a mix of options to their portfolio.

● Expertise: Investors benefit from the expertise of experienced professionals who know the financial markets and have a proven track record of generating consistent returns.

Aside from the above benefits, Vrijesh Kasera, Fund Manager, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd explained, “The Indian story is still very resilient and investors could experience the benefit of participating in the growth of the Indian economy and its diverse sectors that contribute towards this growth. Through our bottom-up stock selection process, we may invest in companies with growth potential, which we may hold for a longer term on its merit and we believe such opportunities are available across the market cap. These stocks are selected from diverse sectors that may have substantial growth in the coming years.”

Investing in Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation for five years or more, who are willing to accept high risks, are building a core portfolio, and are seeking to invest across market caps.

Its flexible investment approach as well as the expertise of the fund manager aims to make Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund an attractive option for investors.

Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund is suitable for investors who are seeking

To generate long term appreciation/income.

Investment in equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization spectrum of large cap, mid cap and small cap companies.

Large Cap: 1st -100th company in terms of full market capitalization. Mid Cap: 101st -250th company in terms of full market capitalization. Small Cap: 251st company onwards in terms of full market capitalization.

● (As per the SEBI circular dated November 06, 2020, Flexi-cap funds is required to have a minimum of 65% of their assets in equity and equity-related investments. There is no cap on how much these funds can or need to invest in large, mid, or small caps).

Investors understand that their principal will be at Very High Risk.

Statutory Details: Trustee: Mirae Asset Trustee Company Private Limited; Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (AMC); Sponsor: Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited. For further information about other schemes (product labelling and performance of the fund) please visit the website of the AMC: www.miraeassetmf.co.in

The information contained in this document is compiled from third party and publically available sources and is included for general information purposes only. There can be no assurance and guarantee on the yields. Views expressed by the Fund Manager cannot be construed to be a decision to invest. The statements contained herein are based on current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Whilst Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (the AMC) shall have no responsibility/liability whatsoever for the accuracy or any use or reliance thereof of such information. The AMC, its associate or sponsors or group companies, its Directors or employees accepts no liability for any loss or damage of any kind resulting out of the use of this document. The recipient(s) before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone be fully responsible / liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein. Any reliance on the accuracy or use of such information shall be done only after consultation to the financial consultant to understand the specific legal, tax or financial implications.

The Product Labelling assigned during the NFO is based on internal assessment of the scheme characteristics or model portfolio and the same may vary post NFO when the actual investments are made.

Investors should consult with their mutual fund distributors/ financial advisors to know what is flexi cap mutual funds and if it is suitable for their investment needs basis their risk profile.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

