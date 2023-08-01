How is HITAM different as an autonomous engineering college?

August 01, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

Nestled in a picturesque green campus, HITAM inspires a love for learning while promoting sustainable practices. Their IGBC certified green building reflects the college’s commitment to environmental consciousness and sustainable development.

At HITAM, the institution believes in the power of hands-on learning. Their innovative approach ensures that students actively engage in their education, developing the practical skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the ever-evolving technological landscape. The college is led by a team of highly qualified and experienced faculty members, striving to create a stimulating environment that enables creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities.

HITAM boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including well-equipped labs, libraries, and workshops, providing students with the tools they need to excel. In collaboration with industry leaders, HITAM has established an AR/VR Lab. Through the Cognizant/ICT Academy Centre of Excellence, they have trained and certified over 120 girls in AWS, empowering them with sought-after skills in the industry.

Research and innovation are at the core of HITAM’s educational philosophy. The college houses research centers in Robotics, IoT, AI/ML, and a Multidisciplinary Emerging Technologies Application Centre (META Centre), encouraging students and faculty to pursue groundbreaking research projects and publish papers in leading academic journals. Their commitment to excellence has resulted in patents won by students, along with research internships at renowned institutions like Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

But it doesn’t stop there. HITAM offers its students a vibrant campus life, nurturing holistic development and unleashing their true potential. A range of extracurricular activities and clubs, including the Google Developer Student Club, HITAM Toastmasters Club, Literary Club, Hackathon Club, etc., provide opportunities for students to pursue their passions and sharpen their skills like public speaking, communication, coding, etc. On the other hand, the HITAM Innovation and Incubation Center (HIIC) has been instrumental in creating successful startups, garnering accolades and grants from the Government of India.

As a testament to HITAM’s commitment to quality education, it is accredited with NAAC A+ and NBA for it’s programs in Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering. In addition to these, HITAM also offers courses in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Data Science.

The college’s achievements speak for themselves. HITAM is the first college in Telangana to become a member of the prestigious Grand Challenges Scholar Program (GCSP), with 16 students certified by the National Academy of Education, USA. Their structured career design program equips students with the necessary skills and guidance to realize their dreams, whether it be placements, entrepreneurship, higher education, or careers in defense services and the government sector.

HITAM has a diverse leadership team, consisting of alumni from esteemed institutions like IITs and ISB, along with senior officers from the armed forces, brings invaluable expertise and guidance to shape the students’ futures. HITAM also places a strong emphasis on student leadership and self-governance. The Student Self Governance (SSG) body acts as a bridge between the student community and the college leadership, empowering students to contribute to the decision-making process.

Moreover, HITAM entered into collaborations and partnerships with leading international universities and research institutions, like the University of Alabama in Huntsville, USA; RWTH Aachen University, Germany; Milwaukee School of Engineering, USA; Woosong University, South Korea; Penn HUB, Pennsylvania, USA; and EPICS from Purdue University. These partnerships open doors for student and faculty immersions, joint research projects, international conferences and workshops, ensuring a global perspective is built in education and research.

It is no wonder that companies like Goldman Sachs recognize the talent at HITAM, by conducting campus drives and selecting their students for prestigious internships with handsome stipends. The college’s track record of success speaks for itself, with HITAM being consistently ranked among the top engineering colleges in India by reputed publications.

HITAM believes in the all-round development of students and is one of the very few colleges which offer NCC. The NCC cadets of HITAM are winning accolades by participating in various camps. Students at HITAM also take an active part in NSS and contribute to society through volunteering activities. HITAM instills a sense of responsibility towards society amongst its students, and the culture to give has led to many NGOs being started by the students. Notable amongst these are NGOs like ‘Sahaya’ and ‘For a Cause’, that are successfully running since many years.

It is essential for any higher educational institution to create a thriving environment that encourages excellence and enables innovation, resulting in holistic development. HITAM - with its various initiatives that result in an all round development - is the obvious first choice for any parent or student who aspires for holistic development through engineering.

For more information, visit www.hitam.org

Vamsi Koka BE, MS (UK), MBA (ISB)

Dean of Strategy and Operations

Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management (HITAM)

Email: vamsi@hitam.org

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”