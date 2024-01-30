How Dr. Aaditya Sharma became IAS in his very 1st Attempt

January 30, 2024 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

New Delhi: Dr. Aaditya Sharma’s remarkable success in securing the 70th rank in the UPSC CSE examination in his very first attempt stands as a testament to the power of dedication, strategic preparation, and the significant role of mentorship. A medical graduate from Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, Dr. Sharma transitioned into the realm of civil services, driven by a strong desire to impact public welfare on a broader scale.

Embracing Mentorship for Success

The transformational phase in Dr. Sharma’s journey began when he sought a dedicated Mentor for his Preparation. “My mentorship under Sourabh Jain sir took a holistic approach, focusing on identifying and strengthening weaknesses, while providing continual support and motivation. It made me stick to the requirement of the exam” - Says Dr. Aaditya Sharma.

Strategic Approach to IAS Preparation

Dr. Sharma’s methodical preparation for the IAS exam was a fine blend of his medical expertise with the rigorous demands of the civil services examination. His strategy included regular mock tests and a disciplined study regime, focusing on his optional subject, Essay and Ethics Paper.

Mastering Prelims and Mains

A significant portion of Dr. Sharma’s preparation was dedicated to mastering static subjects and strategically approaching current affairs. For prelims, he adopted an ambitious strategy of attempting all 100 questions, a method he refined through mock exams. In preparing for mains, Dr. Sharma allocated dedicated time for each General Studies paper and his optional subject, Medical Science, incorporating various methods like maps, diagrams, and flowcharts to enhance his answer presentation.

Resilience Amidst Challenges

Dr. Sharma’s path to achieving this impressive feat was not devoid of challenges. The vast syllabus and the intensely competitive nature of the IAS exam were formidable. Nevertheless, under Mr. Sourabh’s mentorship, these challenges were transformed into opportunities for growth and learning.

A Role Model for Aspirants

Dr. Sharma’s journey and success in the IAS exam serve as a source of inspiration for numerous civil service aspirants. His experience underscores the importance of effective mentorship, strategic preparation, and resilience in the face of adversity. His advice to future aspirants is to believe in their capabilities, seek appropriate mentorship , and maintain unwavering focus on their goals.

